DUBAI Aug 20
affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks steady on strong US data,
dollar holds gains
* U.S. crude sinks for second day ahead of contract expiry
* Gold struggles below $1,300 on strong U.S. data, higher
stocks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt's property stocks lead Cairo rebound;
Dubai up
* Islamic State video purports to show beheading of U.S.
journalist
* Gaza truce collapses, fighting erupts, Israel orders
negotiators home
* Germany to decide this week on arming Iraq's Kurds
-minister
* Libya NOC loads 1st oil in a year from Es Sider port
* Algeria arrests 200 Syrian would-be migrants near Libyan
border
* Capacity set to double on Iraqi Kurdistan's oil pipeline -
sources
* U.N. launching major aid operation for half a million in
northern Iraq
TURKEY
* Turkish president Gul tips FM Davutoglu to be next prime
minister
* Turkish shipbuilder Karadeniz to send floating power
station to Gaza
* Dozens more Turkish police detained as wiretapping probe
widens
* Turkish banking association sees sector's profit flat this
year
* Turkish stocks rise, lira steady as new government eyed
EGYPT
* Egypt urges U.S. restraint over Missouri unrest
* Egypt awards ambitious Suez project to army-linked Gulf
firm
* Egypt's FIHC passes in 25,000 T soyoil tender- trade
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Standard Chartered to pay $300 mln for oversight
shortfalls
* Dubai Duty Free reprices $1.75 bln loan for second time
* Abu Dhabi's FGB hires former NBAD banker to lead corp fin
advisory services
* Dubai creates new fund class to lure asset managers
* UAE's NMC Health lifts profit 27 pct on higher occupancy
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi court sentences one to death, 30 to jail for
militant attacks
* Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti denounces Iraq's Islamic State
group
* Saudis to impose 20 pct foreign ownership limit on stocks
-paper
KUWAIT
* National Bank of Kuwait appoints Nasser al-Sayer chairman
* Saudi's Savola says had initial talks with Americana
shareholder
QATAR
* Al Jazeera rejects allegations from Al Gore on Current TV
deal
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)