DUBAI Aug 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip as China disappoints, Japan bucks trend

* Brent edges down to $102, near 14-month low, on China concerns

* Gold extends losing streak; near 2-week low on strong dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks lift Saudi to 6-year high; Suez project cheers Egypt

* Obama unlikely to deepen Iraq military involvement, say U.S. officials

* Gaza war rages on, Hamas says Israel tried to kill its military chief

* Jordan's trade deficit widens by 10.5 percent in first half

* Iranian parliament sacks minister, in setback for Rouhani

* Germany, Italy say prepared to send weapons to Iraq's Kurds

* IAEA report to show Iran meeting nuclear deal terms -diplomats

* Libya restarts oil exports from biggest port as fighting rages in Benghazi

* Iran to delay iron ore export tax to 2015 due to weak market - source

TURKEY

* Erdogan allies likely to dominate Turkey's new cabinet

* Turkish lira slides as dollar gains ahead of Fed minutes

* Turkish end-July central govt debt stock falls to 590.2 bln lira

* Bulgaria may extend Turkish border fence to bar Syrian, Iraqi refugees

* Fitch: Turkish Banks' Loan Growth, External Debt Raise Tail Risk

* Turkish Airlines shares jump after Q2 profit beats expectations

EGYPT

* Four beheaded corpses found in Egypt's Sinai - security sources

* Egyptian pound unchanged on official and black markets

* Egypt's Pioneers Holding posts 55 pct rise in Q2 net profit

* Egypt's ASCOM Geology chosen for Suez project work-parent

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* StanChart's $300 million fine raises heat on board

* UAE tells citizens to avoid central London areas due to crime

* Dubai's Nakheel says repays all $2.15 bln bank debt four years early

* Singer resigns as CEO of Dubai financial zone authority

* UAE's ADNOC to double diesel, jet fuel production with new refinery

* Abu Dhabi Das crude slips into wide discount on ample supply -trade

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's July oil output rises to 10 mln bpd- source

* Saudi Aramco leads $30 mil investment in natural gas fuels company Siluria

KUWAIT

* Kuwait detains Muslim cleric suspected of funding militants - security source

QATAR

* German minister accuses Qatar of funding Islamic State fighters

* Palestinian president due in Doha to meet Emir and Hamas leader

* Al Jazeera rejects Al Gore's allegations on Current TV deal

OMAN

* Oman's Renaissance shares hit 8-week high on investment in unit (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)