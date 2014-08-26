DUBAI Aug 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm, euro struggles on ECB easing hopes

* U.S. crude edges lower in light trading on weak economic data

* Gold little changed near 2-month low on firm dollar, equities

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Egypt slip on profit-taking after strong gains

* MIDEAST DEBT-Reviving bond issues to draw big demand despite geopolitics

* U.S. prepares military options in Syria against Islamic State

* Rival second Libyan assembly chooses own PM as chaos spreads

* No let-up in Gaza war, Israel moves to protect its economy

* Egypt, UAE carried out Tripoli air strikes -U.S. officials

* U.N. accuses Islamic State of mass killings

* Diffuse Hamas structure complicates Gaza peace efforts

* Bombings shut down telecoms operator Zain Iraq's network in Kirkuk

* Iran says "completing" nuclear steps agreed with IAEA

* Iran delays London oil conference to Feb 2015

* Bank of Israel cuts rates to historic low on Gaza war fears

* Libyan oil production rises to 650,000 bpd - NOC

* CIMB Islamic to raise 5 bln ringgit with Basel III, Tier 2 sukuk programme

* Islamic finance body IILM lengthens tenors with six-month sukuk issue

TURKEY

* Three Chinese engineers kidnapped in southeast Turkey -sources

* Stretched Dutch say will end Turkey Patriot missile deployment in January

* Turkish manufacturing confidence falls to 106.8 points in August

* Russia allows dairy imports from Turkish firms after Western food ban

* New premier shares Erdogan's vision of Turkey's place in the world

* Turkish July foreign visitor arrivals up 13.5 pct at 5.2 million - ministry

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Sept 21-30 shipment

* Egypt Suez Canal revenue at $482.2 mln in July

* Egypt sells 623.4 mln euros in 1-yr treasury bills -central bank

* Egyptian pound holds steady vs dollar at central bank sale

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia jails 17 people for militant Islamist offences

* Iran deputy foreign minister to visit Saudi Arabia

* Saudi Aramco plans to invest $40 bln a year for the next decade

* Saudi builder Al Khodari wins $184 mln university contracts

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait July inflation eases to 2.7 pct y/y - KUNA

OMAN

* Bulgaria Corpbank's owner says working with Oman on restructuring plan (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)