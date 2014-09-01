DUBAI, Sept 1 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wobble in early trade, euro
sinks
* Oil higher on Ukraine tensions, data, but posts second
monthly fall
* Palladium extends winning streak to 4th session on supply
fears
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's Emaar surges ahead of unit's IPO;
most markets rise
* KOGAS says starts commercial crude oil production in
Iraq's Badra
* Israel claims W.Bank land for possible settlement use,
draws U.S. rebuke
* Jubilant Iraqi forces break two-month siege of Amerli
-officials
* As Islamic State fighters begin to blend in, defeating
them no easy matter
* Libya oil production rises to 700,000 barrels per day
-state oil firm
* Iran says possible response to new US sanctions could not
be "pleasant"
TURKEY
* Turkish deputy PM Babacan to maintain oversight of economy
-officials
EGYPT
* UAE to provide Egypt "about $9 bln" in oil products -
Egypt oil ministry
* Egypt foreign reserves close to July level - central bank
governor
* Kellogg Co makes bid approach to Egypt's Bisco
Misr-statement
* Egypt's Palm Hills Q2 net profit down 8.3 pct
SAUDI ARABIA
* IFC confirms $100 mln investment in Saudi's ACWA Power
* Saudi Sahara says ethylene and propylene unit shuts plant
for maintenance
* Saudi Aramco sets September propane at $745/T,down $35
* Saudi Sipchem affiliate shuts butanediol plant for upgrade
* Saudi stocks richly valued but still attractive -funds
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Government of Sharjah names 5 for potential USD sukuk
* Dubai retailer Marka appoints CEO
* Dubai airport passenger traffic slips 2.9 pct in July on
runway work
* Dubai's Emaar to launch long-awaited malls unit IPO in
Sept
KUWAIT
* Viva Kuwait says gets regulator's approval to list on
bourse
QATAR
* Qatar lender Al Khaliji names Khalifa as CEO
BAHRAIN
* Head of Bahrain telecom operator's domestic unit resigns
* Bahrain Batelco says India ex-partner is bankrupt, seeks
$212 mln owed
* Bahrain detains Shi'ite rights activist on arrival at
airport
