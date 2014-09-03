UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI, Sept 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch down, dollar on top of the heap
* Brent oil sinks to 16-month low on demand fears, strong dollar
* Gold struggles near 2-1/2 mth low, stronger dollar weighs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rises on real estate; Saudi, Dubai pull back
* Middle East Crude-DME Oman discount widens; OSPs eyed
* Islamic State issues video of beheading of U.S. hostage
* IMF board signs off on $553 mln loan for Yemen
* Moody's says changes outlook on Morocco's Ba1 rating to stable from negative
* Iran dramatically shifts Iraq policy to confront Islamic State
* Libya's central bank warns warring sides to leave it out of conflict
* Syrian forces escalate assault on rebel-held Damascus district
* Algeria in talks to export crude to Venezuela-Algerian energy minister
* Conflict frequency will influence Israel's longer-term credit rating - S&P
* Hamas popularity surges as Palestinian rivalry flares
* Record 4.1 million in Syria got food aid in August, U.N. says
* Indonesia launches US$1.5bn 10-year sukuk at yield of 4.35%
* Basel III deposit challenge looms over Islamic banks
* New screening service tackles sukuk compliance hurdles
* Islamic finance seeks to go green with environment-based products
TURKEY
* Weather, not interest rates, driving Turkish inflation - Babacan
* Fitch Rates Arcelik's Upcoming Bonds 'BB+(EXP)'
* Turkey's Sisecam says unit's talks with France's Arc end with no offer
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Oct 1-10 shipment
* Attack on Egypt security convoy kills 11 in Sinai-security sources
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia says it arrests 88 for preparing "terrorist" raids
* Saudi gas pipeline set alight briefly after shots fired at patrol
* Moody's assigns Ba3 CFR to Dar Al Arkan; stable outlook
* FACTBOX-Saudi energy security a growing priority since 2006 raid
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Alitalia, Etihad deal likely to be cleared by end of year-source
* UAE'S ADNOC sets Aug Murban crude OSP at $104.25/bbl
* Kazakhstan's Al Hilal Islamic Bank eyes regional footprint
* Dubai Islamic Bank rules out controlling stake in Indonesian lender
KUWAIT
* Aston Martin CEO hire adds to Renault-Nissan exodus
BAHRAIN
* Mohammed El-Qaq joins Al Baraka as head of commercial banking (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources