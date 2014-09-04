Sweden to introduce airline tax in 2018
DUBAI, Sept 4 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 7-year high on Ukraine, ECB hopes
* Oil gains more than $2, Brent rebounds from 16-month low
* Gold retains modest gains, but stays near 2-1/2 mth low
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets lead gains as Dubai's Emaar rebounds
* Pakistan insurance market set for takaful boost -official
* NATO shakes up Russia strategy over Ukraine crisis
* Disputed Kurdish oil tanker lifts anchor, sets sail near Texas
* Obama says will "degrade and destroy" Islamic State
* IAEA report expected to show little headway in Iran nuclear investigation
* Libyan port rebels reject rival parliament, honour oil deal
* Oil workers return to Iraqi Kurdistan after UK lowers travel warning
* Yemen restoring fuel subsidy Thursday in face of protests
* World Bank eyes up to $500 mln via immunisation sukuk -official
* Scale a priority, with or without merger-CIMB Islamic CEO
* BLME, Bank Muamalat expand Islamic private banking in Malaysia
* Indonesia's sovereign sukuk attracts $10 billion order book
TURKEY
* Turkish inflation exceeds forecasts, central bank warns on food prices
* Turkish Airlines to hold roadshow for possible eurobond- bankers
* Turkish Jan-Aug automotive sales down 21.5 percent - association
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC buys 120,000 tonnes French, Romanian wheat
* Egypt approves unified landline and mobile telecoms licence
* Suez Canal revenue hits record $508 mln in August -chairman
* Egyptian pound steady on official, black markets
* Egypt's M2 money supply up 17.4 pct on year in July -cbank
* Egypt business activity expands in August, hits 8-month high -PMI
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi court jails 24 men on terrorism charges
* Saudi religious police issue rare apology for beating Briton
* Saudi Arabia cuts Oct Arab light crude OSP to Asia
* Saudi August non-oil business growth fastest since July 2011
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Amlak shareholders to meet Sept 21 on restructuring plan
* Abu Dhabi fund ADIA names Tipple as head of external equities
* UAE business activity growth hits record high in August
* Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital in $575 mln hedging deal on half of AerCap stake
* Dubai's Emaar says shareholders as of Sept. 10 to have priority in unit IPO
KUWAIT
* Zain Iraq says still plans listing despite conflict
BAHRAIN
* MOVES-Rebecca Hellerstein joins Investcorp from JP Morgan Asset Management
OMAN
* Oman to issue 500 million rials of bonds, sukuk in early 2015 -banker (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
