DUBAI, Sept 4 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 7-year high on Ukraine, ECB hopes

* Oil gains more than $2, Brent rebounds from 16-month low

* Gold retains modest gains, but stays near 2-1/2 mth low

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets lead gains as Dubai's Emaar rebounds

* Pakistan insurance market set for takaful boost -official

* NATO shakes up Russia strategy over Ukraine crisis

* Disputed Kurdish oil tanker lifts anchor, sets sail near Texas

* Obama says will "degrade and destroy" Islamic State

* IAEA report expected to show little headway in Iran nuclear investigation

* Libyan port rebels reject rival parliament, honour oil deal

* Oil workers return to Iraqi Kurdistan after UK lowers travel warning

* Yemen restoring fuel subsidy Thursday in face of protests

* World Bank eyes up to $500 mln via immunisation sukuk -official

* Scale a priority, with or without merger-CIMB Islamic CEO

* BLME, Bank Muamalat expand Islamic private banking in Malaysia

* Indonesia's sovereign sukuk attracts $10 billion order book

TURKEY

* Turkish inflation exceeds forecasts, central bank warns on food prices

* Turkish Airlines to hold roadshow for possible eurobond- bankers

* Turkish Jan-Aug automotive sales down 21.5 percent - association

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC buys 120,000 tonnes French, Romanian wheat

* Egypt approves unified landline and mobile telecoms licence

* Suez Canal revenue hits record $508 mln in August -chairman

* Egyptian pound steady on official, black markets

* Egypt's M2 money supply up 17.4 pct on year in July -cbank

* Egypt business activity expands in August, hits 8-month high -PMI

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi court jails 24 men on terrorism charges

* Saudi religious police issue rare apology for beating Briton

* Saudi Arabia cuts Oct Arab light crude OSP to Asia

* Saudi August non-oil business growth fastest since July 2011

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Amlak shareholders to meet Sept 21 on restructuring plan

* Abu Dhabi fund ADIA names Tipple as head of external equities

* UAE business activity growth hits record high in August

* Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital in $575 mln hedging deal on half of AerCap stake

* Dubai's Emaar says shareholders as of Sept. 10 to have priority in unit IPO

KUWAIT

* Zain Iraq says still plans listing despite conflict

BAHRAIN

* MOVES-Rebecca Hellerstein joins Investcorp from JP Morgan Asset Management

OMAN

* Oman to issue 500 million rials of bonds, sukuk in early 2015 -banker (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)