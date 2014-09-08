Sweden to introduce airline tax in 2018
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.
DUBAI, Sept 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tentative, sterling plunges
* Oil falls as weak U.S. jobs data adds to demand worries
* Gold well-supported by weak U.S. jobs data; Ukraine crisis eyed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai slides as investors free up cash for Emaar Malls IPO
* U.S. air strikes target insurgents near Iraq's Haditha Dam
* Arabs vow to confront Islamic State, cooperate with international efforts
* Tunisia's main Islamist party to stay out of presidential election
* BP, CNPC raise shares in Iraq's Rumaila oilfield -Iraqi official
EGYPT
* Foreign investment in Egypt doubles to over $6 bln in 2013/14
* Egypt's foreign reserves up in August to $16.836 bln - c. bank
* Egypt orders arrest of men over "gay marriage" video
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi builder Al Khodari says to diversify into solar, nuclear energy
* TABLE-Saudi July imports fall 17 pct y/y, non-oil exports up
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's shortlists 8 firms for clean coal plant
* Dubai's DHCOG says H1 net profit 2.1 bln dirhams
* Dubai's Emaar says malls unit public share offer to open Sept. 14
* Dubai's dnata says to buy Britain's Stella Travel Services (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
