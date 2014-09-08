DUBAI, Sept 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tentative, sterling plunges

* Oil falls as weak U.S. jobs data adds to demand worries

* Gold well-supported by weak U.S. jobs data; Ukraine crisis eyed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai slides as investors free up cash for Emaar Malls IPO

* U.S. air strikes target insurgents near Iraq's Haditha Dam

* Arabs vow to confront Islamic State, cooperate with international efforts

* Tunisia's main Islamist party to stay out of presidential election

* BP, CNPC raise shares in Iraq's Rumaila oilfield -Iraqi official

EGYPT

* Foreign investment in Egypt doubles to over $6 bln in 2013/14

* Egypt's foreign reserves up in August to $16.836 bln - c. bank

* Egypt orders arrest of men over "gay marriage" video

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi builder Al Khodari says to diversify into solar, nuclear energy

* TABLE-Saudi July imports fall 17 pct y/y, non-oil exports up

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's shortlists 8 firms for clean coal plant

* Dubai's DHCOG says H1 net profit 2.1 bln dirhams

* Dubai's Emaar says malls unit public share offer to open Sept. 14

* Dubai's dnata says to buy Britain's Stella Travel Services