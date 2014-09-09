Sweden to introduce airline tax in 2018
DUBAI, Sept 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains ground on yen, Japan shares test highs
* Brent crude hits 16-month low below $100 on weak data
* Gold hovers near 3-month low, dollar strength weighs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai, Qatar rebound, other markets mixed
* U.S. Congress seen approving funds if needed for Islamic State campaign
* U.N. envoy visits Libya to back elected parliament
* Iraqi parliament approves new government headed by Haider al-Abadi
* Arab Bank chairman testifies in U.S. court, denies funding Hamas
* EU official: gap with Iran over nuclear program can be narrowed
* Tunisia seeking investors for $6.8 billion in infrastructure projects
* Global weakness to hinder Israel's economic recovery -cbank minutes
* Islamic Development Bank picks arrangers for USD sukuk offer -leads
* Yemen's main oil pipeline attacked, pumping halted
* Standard Chartered PE invests $35 mln in Jordan poultry producer
TURKEY
* Turkey to play role in fight against Islamic State
* Turkish Arcelik's eurobond initial guidance in 4.125 pct area - bankers
* Torunlar of Turkey halts construction at all projects in wake of deadly accident
* Turkey in missile talks with France after China disagreements - Erdogan
EGYPT
* Egypt to hold donor conference in February - planning minister
* Egyptian pound steady on official market, up on black market
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia keeps Oct crude supply steady to Asia
* Saudi Aramco-Sinopec 400,000-bpd refinery starts test runs - sources
* Saudi jails six for going abroad to fight
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's ICD buys $300 mln stake in Nigeria's Dangote Cement
* Hill receives $51 mln contract to manage construction of theme parks development in Dubai
* UAE credit bureau starts issuing consumer data to banks
* Dubai to spend $32 bln on airport expansion amid aviation push
QATAR
* Soccer-FIFA puts January World Cup back on agenda for 2022
* Qatar Petroleum signs $1.4 bln contracts with GIS unit
OMAN
* Omani fund, others invest $53 mln in maker of solar steam generators (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
