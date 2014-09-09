DUBAI, Sept 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains ground on yen, Japan shares test highs

* Brent crude hits 16-month low below $100 on weak data

* Gold hovers near 3-month low, dollar strength weighs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai, Qatar rebound, other markets mixed

* U.S. Congress seen approving funds if needed for Islamic State campaign

* U.N. envoy visits Libya to back elected parliament

* Iraqi parliament approves new government headed by Haider al-Abadi

* Arab Bank chairman testifies in U.S. court, denies funding Hamas

* EU official: gap with Iran over nuclear program can be narrowed

* Tunisia seeking investors for $6.8 billion in infrastructure projects

* Global weakness to hinder Israel's economic recovery -cbank minutes

* Islamic Development Bank picks arrangers for USD sukuk offer -leads

* Yemen's main oil pipeline attacked, pumping halted

* Standard Chartered PE invests $35 mln in Jordan poultry producer

TURKEY

* Turkey to play role in fight against Islamic State

* Turkish Arcelik's eurobond initial guidance in 4.125 pct area - bankers

* Torunlar of Turkey halts construction at all projects in wake of deadly accident

* Turkey in missile talks with France after China disagreements - Erdogan

EGYPT

* Egypt to hold donor conference in February - planning minister

* Egyptian pound steady on official market, up on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia keeps Oct crude supply steady to Asia

* Saudi Aramco-Sinopec 400,000-bpd refinery starts test runs - sources

* Saudi jails six for going abroad to fight

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's ICD buys $300 mln stake in Nigeria's Dangote Cement

* Hill receives $51 mln contract to manage construction of theme parks development in Dubai

* UAE credit bureau starts issuing consumer data to banks

* Dubai to spend $32 bln on airport expansion amid aviation push

QATAR

* Soccer-FIFA puts January World Cup back on agenda for 2022

* Qatar Petroleum signs $1.4 bln contracts with GIS unit

OMAN

* Omani fund, others invest $53 mln in maker of solar steam generators (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)