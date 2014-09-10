DUBAI, Sept 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed rate outlook shift buoys dollar, hurts shares

* Brent oil falls below $100 to 17-month low as supply weighs

* Gold slips to trade near 3-month low on rate hike fears

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar's GIS lifts market to new record, others consolidate

* MIDEAST DEBT-Bahrain to get vote of confidence with first 30-year bond issue

* Hong Kong opens books on first Islamic bond

* Fiji says 45 peacekeepers held by Syrian rebels to be released soon

* Iran says IAEA nuclear inquiry not stalled, will address concerns

* France to host conference on Iraq security crisis on Sept. 15

* South Africa wants to resume Iran oil imports in three months

* Oil output at Libya's al-Waha feeding Es Sider port rises to 114,000 bpd

* New Iraq oil minister faces security challenge, Kurdish dispute

* Growth of Islamic insurance sector rebounding, study finds

TURKEY

* In 'shocking' move, U.S. drops Turkish steel rebar duties

* Turkish lira drops to 5-month low on suggestion of early U.S. rate hike

* Turkey snubs possible energy deals with Israel after Gaza offensive

* Elevator accident prompts review of Turkish work safety rules

* Turkey tightens Internet controls, weeks into new government

* New Issue-Arcelik prices 350 mln euro 2021 bond

* Erdogan battles "Assassins" in power struggle over Turkish courts

* China says Turkey will decide in its "own interests" on missile system

EGYPT

* Egypt to host Gaza reconstruction conference Oct 12

* Egypt court sentences Brotherhood leader, cleric to 20 years in jail

* Egypt's FIHC seeking soyoil, sunflower oil in tender - trade

* Egyptian developer Palm Hills borrows 2.4 bln pounds

* Egypt puts back first LNG import terminal start to December

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Algosaibi says creditors' steering committee formed

* Foster Wheeler says awarded contract in Saudi Arabia; terms not disclosed

* Olympics-IOC meets Saudi Olympic chief, discuss women in Games

* Saudi Arabia hosts talks with US, regional allies on Thursday

* Saudi's Advanced Petrochemical seeks shareholder nod for sukuk

* Saudi Arabia keeps Oct crude supply steady to Asia

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's Dana Gas gets $100 mln financing for gas field development

* ADCB launches $600 mln, 5-year bond; pricing tightened

* Sharjah sets initial sukuk price guidance at 120 bps area over M/S

* Emirates NBD sets initial price thoughts on Tier 1 perpetual bond

* Five accused of trying to build a bomb in UAE - papers

QATAR

* Soccer-Qatar confident of being exonerated in Garcia report

* TABLE-Qatar Aug inflation rises to 3.8 pct y/y, highest since 2008

KUWAIT

* Kuwait shuts crude unit at Mina Ahmadi in planned maintenance

* Kuwait says plans for refinery capacity boost on track, extends tenders

* Kuwait's Global Investment House seeks to relist in Kuwait -CEO

* Kuwait woos foreign investors by suspending offset scheme

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain revises price guidance for 30-yr bond; books around $2.5 bln (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)