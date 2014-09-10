UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI, Sept 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed rate outlook shift buoys dollar, hurts shares
* Brent oil falls below $100 to 17-month low as supply weighs
* Gold slips to trade near 3-month low on rate hike fears
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar's GIS lifts market to new record, others consolidate
* MIDEAST DEBT-Bahrain to get vote of confidence with first 30-year bond issue
* Hong Kong opens books on first Islamic bond
* Fiji says 45 peacekeepers held by Syrian rebels to be released soon
* Iran says IAEA nuclear inquiry not stalled, will address concerns
* France to host conference on Iraq security crisis on Sept. 15
* South Africa wants to resume Iran oil imports in three months
* Oil output at Libya's al-Waha feeding Es Sider port rises to 114,000 bpd
* New Iraq oil minister faces security challenge, Kurdish dispute
* Growth of Islamic insurance sector rebounding, study finds
TURKEY
* In 'shocking' move, U.S. drops Turkish steel rebar duties
* Turkish lira drops to 5-month low on suggestion of early U.S. rate hike
* Turkey snubs possible energy deals with Israel after Gaza offensive
* Elevator accident prompts review of Turkish work safety rules
* Turkey tightens Internet controls, weeks into new government
* New Issue-Arcelik prices 350 mln euro 2021 bond
* Erdogan battles "Assassins" in power struggle over Turkish courts
* China says Turkey will decide in its "own interests" on missile system
EGYPT
* Egypt to host Gaza reconstruction conference Oct 12
* Egypt court sentences Brotherhood leader, cleric to 20 years in jail
* Egypt's FIHC seeking soyoil, sunflower oil in tender - trade
* Egyptian developer Palm Hills borrows 2.4 bln pounds
* Egypt puts back first LNG import terminal start to December
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Algosaibi says creditors' steering committee formed
* Foster Wheeler says awarded contract in Saudi Arabia; terms not disclosed
* Olympics-IOC meets Saudi Olympic chief, discuss women in Games
* Saudi Arabia hosts talks with US, regional allies on Thursday
* Saudi's Advanced Petrochemical seeks shareholder nod for sukuk
* Saudi Arabia keeps Oct crude supply steady to Asia
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's Dana Gas gets $100 mln financing for gas field development
* ADCB launches $600 mln, 5-year bond; pricing tightened
* Sharjah sets initial sukuk price guidance at 120 bps area over M/S
* Emirates NBD sets initial price thoughts on Tier 1 perpetual bond
* Five accused of trying to build a bomb in UAE - papers
QATAR
* Soccer-Qatar confident of being exonerated in Garcia report
* TABLE-Qatar Aug inflation rises to 3.8 pct y/y, highest since 2008
KUWAIT
* Kuwait shuts crude unit at Mina Ahmadi in planned maintenance
* Kuwait says plans for refinery capacity boost on track, extends tenders
* Kuwait's Global Investment House seeks to relist in Kuwait -CEO
* Kuwait woos foreign investors by suspending offset scheme
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain revises price guidance for 30-yr bond; books around $2.5 bln (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
