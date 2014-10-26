UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI Oct 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares post best week since mid-2013 after earnings boost
* Brent oil ends week flat, pausing rout, as U.S. contango looms
* Gold posts weekly loss on dollar rise, strong U.S. data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Strong results, steady Europe buoy most markets
* Lebanon army fights gunmen in Tripoli, six soldiers killed
* Iraqi security forces and Kurds gain ground against Islamic State
* Tunisians vote for new parliament, hope for full democracy
* Yemen restarts main oil export pipeline after repairs
* Gulf states need to reform spending as oil price slips -Kuwait
EGYPT
* Egypt considering $1.5 bln foreign bond as it repairs economy-finance minister
* Attacks in Egypt's Sinai kill 33 security personnel
* Egypt eyes legal restrictions, military measures after Sinai attacks
* Egyptian pound steady on official, weaker on black market
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia's Shi'ites fear they are at mercy of region's tumult
* Saudi Arabia supplies less oil in September despite output rise
* Saudi Arabia warns women not to join protest against ban on driving
* Saudi's Savola to pay 0.75 riyal/shr dividend for third quarter
* Ma'aden Q3 net profit falls 66 pct, beats forecasts
* Saudi's SABIC, Shell shelve petchem plant expansion in Jubail
* Builder Khodari may double capex to handle big Saudi projects
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Tabreed's Q3 profit rises 28 pct
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Alafco to spend $600 mln buying aircraft over two years (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources