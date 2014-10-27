DUBAI Oct 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia up as upbeat earnings, data, sharpen risk appetite

* Brent drops below $86 after Goldman cuts price forecasts

* Gold struggles as stronger equities hurt safe-haven appeal

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets recover further, Saudi up despite SABIC's Q3 miss

* As oil price slides, Gulf's private business may benefit

* Goldman cuts WTI, Brent forecast by $15 for 2015

* Ten civilians killed as Yemeni Houthis advance into Qaeda stronghold

* Syrian Kurds repulse Islamic State attack on border gate

* Fighting shakes Lebanon's north as army battles Islamists for third day

* Tunisians elect new parliament to consolidate young democracy

* More heavy fighting in Libya's Benghazi, death toll rises to 130

* After victory in key Iraqi town, time for revenge

* Iraqi forces seize four villages after victory near Baghdad

* Jordan warns settlements may "imperil" treaty with Israel

* Iran frees leading human rights campaigner after short detention

* Jordan's Housing Bank nine-month profit up 14.5 pct

* Europe's bank test celebrations mask mounting challenges

EGYPT

* Vodafone Egypt negotiating $560 million credit line

* Egypt, after Sinai attacks, postpones talks on Gaza's future

* Egyptian court jails 23 activists for violating protest law

* Egypt's outlawed Muslim Brotherhood condemns Sinai attacks

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Electricity Q3 net profit drops, misses analyst forecast

* Saudi SABIC'S CEO says oil price decline is temporary

* Saudi SABIC Q3 profit falls 4.5 pct, misses estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait says technical, not political, reasons behind oilfield closure

QATAR

* Qatar's Nakilat 9-mth net profit rises 25 pct -newspaper