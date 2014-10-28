DUBAI Oct 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar tread cautiously ahead of Fed meeting

* Brent falls towards $85 amid supply glut, lower price forecasts

* Iran says OPEC meeting unlikely to lower output ceiling

* Gold recovers from 2-week low, all eyes on Fed meet

* Suicide bomber kills 27 militiamen south of Iraqi capital

* Guns fall silent in Lebanon's Tripoli as army moves in

* Syria says supplying military aid to Kurds to fight Islamic State

* Suicide bomber in Yemen kills 20 Houthi fighters

EGYPT

* Egypt must target neediest in food subsidy reforms -WFP

* Egypt court detains rights activists at start of retrial

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Telecom beats estimates with flat third-quarter profit

* Saudi Arabia jails three lawyers for tweets criticising judiciary

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Airport passenger traffic up 9.9 pct y/y in September

* First Gulf Bank beats estimates with 20 pct profit jump

* Dubai developer Emaar welcomes talk of property market slowdown

* Dubai Financial Market Q3 profit rises 85 pct

* Dubai courier Aramex Q3 profit rises 16 pct

* Mashreq Q3 profit boosted by higher interest income

QATAR

* Profit growth slows at Ooredoo

BAHRAIN

* Ahli United Bank Q3 net profit rises 14.8 pct