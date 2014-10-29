DUBAI Oct 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on earnings optimism, dovish Fed

* Brent steady above $86 as market awaits Fed statement

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets diverge on mixed results; Qatar, Egypt outperform

* Gold holds near $1,230, Fed eyed

* Jordan sees 4 pct growth in 2015 on buoyant exports -central bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi riyal market calms after jolt due to capital outflow

* Telco Zain Saudi Q3 net loss narrows, meets estimates

* Saudi's Dar Al Arkan Q3 profit tumbles as costs rise

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's NBAD sees high single-digit loan growth as Q3 profits jump

* Abu Dhabi September inflation edges up to 3.7 pct y/y

* Abu Dhabi's Al Jaber Group wins $700 mln building contract

* Dubai's DIFC to meet investors for dollar sukuk issue; picks 4 banks

* Dubai's DP World Q3 gross volumes rise 9 pct

* UAE telecom firm du posts 18 pct rise in Q3 profit

* Dubai Investments plans investments in education, healthcare

QATAR

* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate 9-mth net profit rises 44 pct

* Qatar emir to face questions on militant funding on UK state visit

KUWAIT

* Kuwait emir says oil price fall shows need to diversify economy

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini opposition group suspended for three months

OMAN

* Oman Islamic banking hits 4.4 pct of assets, may double by 2018 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)