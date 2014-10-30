DUBAI Oct 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian stocks fall, dollar surges on Fed's optimism

* Brent drops below $87 as Fed optimism lifts dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Dubai, Saudi bourses pull back after outperforming region

* Gold near 3-week low after Fed optimism over US economy

* Iraqi forces advance in new bid to end Baiji refinery siege

* INTERVIEW-Palestinian telecoms company unbowed by Gaza war

* London's Battersea secures 467 mln pound Islamic financing

* OPEC's Badri sees little output change in 2015, says don't panic on oil drop

* Tunisia's secular party wins 85 seats in parliament, Islamist party 69

SAUDI ARABIA

* Major new Saudi-Sinopec refinery to export in Dec-sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Emaar Properties Q3 profit rises despite revenue drop

* UAE telco Etisalat Q3 net profit rises on domestic income, Morocco buy

* Abu Dhabi financial zone hires regulatory chief from Singapore

* Etihad, Alitalia offer concessions in bid for EU approval for stake deal

* UAE's Amanat Holdings says IPO fully covered within first week

QATAR

* Commercial Bank of Qatar Q3 net profit jumps 79 pct

* Qatari Sept trade surplus falls 19.9 pct yr/yr to $7.2 bln

BAHRAIN

* Batelco Q3 net profit rises 40 pct

OMAN

* Bank Muscat's Islamic unit plans maiden sukuk in Q1 2015 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)