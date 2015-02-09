DUBAI Feb 9 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares stumble as weak China trade
stokes growth worries
* Oil steadies after weak Chinese trade data
* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as weak China data hits Asian shares
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rise after oil's rally
* Gulf institutional funds favour Japan, Asia, shun Europe -
Pictet
* G20-Spurring growth centre stage as finance chiefs meet in
Istanbul
* U.N. says Yemen crisis negotiations to resume Monday
* U.S. delivers arms to Lebanon, says fighting "same enemy"
* Jordan says conducted 56 air raids in three days against
Islamic State
* Iran's Khamenei says could accept fair nuclear compromise
* Arab leaders bemoan lack of strategy, weapons against
jihadists
* Libya's Hariga oil port shut by strike, closing last
onshore export terminal
* Quartet urges revival of Mid East talks, reconstruction of
Gaza
* Algeria, Venezuela to form JV to sell light crude
* Yemen sets April Masila crude OSP at $0.63/bbl premium
EGYPT
* Twenty-two people killed outside Cairo soccer stadium
* Egypt sets retrial date for jailed Al Jazeera journalists
-lawyer
* Egyptian pound steady for fourth sale, stronger on black
market
* Seeking unity, Egypt flies the flag in symbolic Tahrir
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia's flynas aims for profit on lower costs,
higher demand
* Spot Saudi riyal back near peg after equities rebound
* Saudi Dec non-oil exports down 17.2 pct, imports flat y/y
* Saudi Cement's board recommends smaller dividend for H2
2014
* Prince Charles to tell Saudi king to halt blogger's
flogging -report
* Saudi Kayan gets more gas for making ethylene
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi's Khalifa Port 2014 container volumes grow 26
pct
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Finance House Q4 net profit climbs 35.8 pct
* Kuwait committee recommends rejecting bids for $4.8 bln
airport expansion
OMAN
* Oman January inflation 0.4 pct, lowest since April 2013
QATAR
* Qatari bank Al Khaliji seeks shareholder nod for $1.75 bln
bond plan
