(Updates market news, adds country rating items)

DUBAI Feb 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia slips amid Greek exit worries, dollar flags

* Brent crude rally ends as IEA forecasts continued U.S. output growth

* PRECIOUS-Gold adds to gains as fears over Greece hit equities

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed as oil steadies

* G20 pledges decisive monetary, fiscal action if needed - draft text

* Netanyahu considering changes to Congress speech after criticism

* Obama readying request to use force against Islamic State

* EU threatens sanctions against "spoilers" of Libyan peace talks

* India central bank tightens compliance after suspected Iran export scam

* G20 plan for investment targets runs into stiff opposition

* OPEC says oil's drop hitting other producers faster than thought

* Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond yield rises to 8 percent

* Iraqi commander denies paramilitary groups involved in killings

* Israeli parties hunt "caviar vote" before March election

* Pakistan issues sukuk rules as corporate issuance revives

* Facing sanctions, Russian banks look to build Islamic finance know-how

EGYPT

* Soccer-Egypt to compensate families of dead fans

* France optimistic of Rafale fighter jet deal with Egypt

* Moody's: Lower oil prices will support Egypt's fiscal consolidation efforts

* Egypt's Sisi reassures Gulf leaders after alleged derisive audio leaks

* Egyptian pound steady for fifth straight sale, also on black market

* Egypt's SODIC says plans about 2.3 bln Egyptian pounds in investments in 2015

* Egyptian rice exporters say tariff is too high

SAUDI ARABIA

* S&P revises Saudi Arabia sovereign credit outlook down to "negative" from "stable"; current rating is AA-

* S-Oil sells $1 bln diesel, naphtha to Saudi Aramco's trading arm

* Saudi central bank chief calls for energy subsidy reform

* Saudi Mobily's acting CEO says to stay at least until March-end

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank plans subordinated sukuk in Malaysia

* S&P affirms Abu Dhabi 'AA/A-1+' ratings on large external, fiscal net asset positions

* Diamond prices firm as Dubai banks fill funding gap - Gem Diamonds

* U.S. welcomes UAE decision to base fighter jets in Jordan

* Dubai's GEMS Education eyes southeast Asian markets in 2015

* UAE December central bank foreign assets

* ADNOC set to decide on revised concession bids from BP, Shell -sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Ahmadi starts overhaul for more than one month - KNPC

* TABLE-Kuwait December bank lending growth eases to 5.0 pct y/y

OMAN

* S&P lowers Oman sovereign credit to A- from A

QATAR

* S&P says Qatar ratings affirmed at 'AA/A-1+'; Outlook stable

* Commercial Bank of Qatar Q4 net profit rises 29 pct, misses forecasts

* Qatar National Bank mandates banks to arrange $3 bln loan

* Qatar's QIIB seeks approval for up to 3 bln riyal Tier 1 sukuk issue

BAHRAIN

* S&P lowers Bahrain sovereign credit rating to BBB- from BBB

* Bahrain confirms suspension of Saudi-owned news channel

* Aluminium Bahrain posts 153 pct Q4 profit leap but cuts dividend (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)