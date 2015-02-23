DUBAI Feb 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks and euro start cautiously after Greece deal

* Brent price edges up on cautious optimism over Greek debt compromise

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed after oil steadies

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 7-week low on Greek debt deal, China holiday

* Kerry and Iran's Zarif meet for two hours in nuclear talks

* Libya's Zueitina port resumes oil exports, Sarir field pipe tested

* Cameroon's Afriland First Bank launches Islamic window

* Malaysian lenders look to Plan B after passing on three-way merger

* Yemen's Hadi seeks to resume duties as president

* Turkish military enters Syria to evacuate soldiers, relocate tomb

* Islamic State militants claim attacks on Iranian ambassador's residence in Libya

* Syria says will harvest enough wheat, Iran credit line good

* No near-term F-35 sales in Gulf region: Pentagon

* Iraqi minister chides U.S. over Mosul assault timing

EGYPT

* Sisi tries to reassure Egyptians despite host of challenges

* Egypt's Pioneers Holdings still interested in Arab Dairy bid - regulator

* Egypt refers 215 to court for forming a militant group-public prosecutor

* Egypt to auction 8 oil and gas blocks in Mediterranean -ministry

* Egyptian developer Palm Hills posts 2014 profit of 353 mln pounds

* Egyptian pound steady in official auction, weaker on black market

* Egypt considers listing Food Industries Holding Company-minister

* Egypt's Qalaa Holdings approves 1.7 bln Egyptian pound capital hike

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Ma'aden restarts ammonia plant after maintenance

* Saudi Aramco extends bidding for unconventional gas work -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai refiner ENOC hires M&A team, close to $1.5 bln loan - sources

QATAR

* Qatar-Japan consortium to study projects in Turkey's Afsin Elbistan

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's KIPCO Q4 net profit gains 2 pct, raises cash dividend

* Cheap oil cuts Kuwait 9-month budget surplus 26 pct -NBK

* Kuwait court hands down two-year jail sentence for insulting emir

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Batelco names Hinnawi acting CEO after Whelan departure

* Ahli United Bank Q4 net profit jumps 37.6 pct on fee income

* Bahrain's Al Baraka says Q4 net income up 12.5 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)