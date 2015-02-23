DUBAI Feb 23 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks and euro start cautiously after
Greece deal
* Brent price edges up on cautious optimism over Greek debt
compromise
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed after oil steadies
* PRECIOUS-Gold near 7-week low on Greek debt deal, China
holiday
* Kerry and Iran's Zarif meet for two hours in nuclear talks
* Libya's Zueitina port resumes oil exports, Sarir field
pipe tested
* Cameroon's Afriland First Bank launches Islamic window
* Malaysian lenders look to Plan B after passing on
three-way merger
* Yemen's Hadi seeks to resume duties as president
* Turkish military enters Syria to evacuate soldiers,
relocate tomb
* Islamic State militants claim attacks on Iranian
ambassador's residence in Libya
* Syria says will harvest enough wheat, Iran credit line
good
* No near-term F-35 sales in Gulf region: Pentagon
* Iraqi minister chides U.S. over Mosul assault timing
EGYPT
* Sisi tries to reassure Egyptians despite host of
challenges
* Egypt's Pioneers Holdings still interested in Arab Dairy
bid - regulator
* Egypt refers 215 to court for forming a militant
group-public prosecutor
* Egypt to auction 8 oil and gas blocks in Mediterranean
-ministry
* Egyptian developer Palm Hills posts 2014 profit of 353 mln
pounds
* Egyptian pound steady in official auction, weaker on black
market
* Egypt considers listing Food Industries Holding
Company-minister
* Egypt's Qalaa Holdings approves 1.7 bln Egyptian pound
capital hike
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Ma'aden restarts ammonia plant after maintenance
* Saudi Aramco extends bidding for unconventional gas work
-sources
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai refiner ENOC hires M&A team, close to $1.5 bln loan
- sources
QATAR
* Qatar-Japan consortium to study projects in Turkey's Afsin
Elbistan
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's KIPCO Q4 net profit gains 2 pct, raises cash
dividend
* Cheap oil cuts Kuwait 9-month budget surplus 26 pct -NBK
* Kuwait court hands down two-year jail sentence for
insulting emir
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Batelco names Hinnawi acting CEO after Whelan
departure
* Ahli United Bank Q4 net profit jumps 37.6 pct on fee
income
* Bahrain's Al Baraka says Q4 net income up 12.5 pct
