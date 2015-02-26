DUBAI Feb 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge down from 5-month high, dollar steadies MKTS/GLOB]

* Brent falls towards $61 as US crude stocks weigh

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets edge up on commodities, dovish Fed

* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as US rate hike timing expectations ease

* U.S. charges 3 with conspiring to support Islamic State

* Israeli auditor criticises home prices, issue dogs election campaign

* More moderate Syrians ready to battle Islamic State than expected -U.S. official

* Syrian Kurds cut IS supply line near Iraq; fears for Christians mount

* Austria passes "Law on Islam" banning foreign money for Muslim groups

* Moroccan government proposes to boost central bank independence

* Houthi militiamen storm two military bases in Yemen

* Libyan parliament proposes Haftar, a divisive figure, as head of army

* Netanyahu accuses West of forsaking non-nuclear Iran pledge

* In holy city, Iran's Rouhani seeks clergy's backing for nuclear talks

TURKEY

* Turkish Airlines profit almost triples, plans $3.74 bln investment

* Turkish Airlines planned bond issue may reach $2-3 bln - CFO

* Turkey's Erdogan questions whether central bank under external influence

* Turkish lira falls on Erdogan's criticism of central bank

* Libyan parliament proposes appointing general Haftar as top commander - spokesman

* EBRD lends 175 million euros for Turkey's Dalaman airport financing

EGYPT

* Egyptian central bank seen keeping rates steady

SAUDI ARABIA

* UAE's Etisalat Q4 profit jumps 45 pct, below forecast

* ANALYSIS-Saudi satisfaction with 'calm' oil markets signals $60 anchor

* Saudi Aramco sees Jizan refinery's first units starting up in 2017

* Saudi Mobily suffers 2014 loss, loan covenant breach

* Saudi's Mobily removes CEO Kaf after accounting probe

* Saudi's Naimi says oil demand growing as prices stabilise

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE firm signs $235 mln support contract with Oshkosh

* INTERVIEW-Emirates airline urges U.S. to ignore subsidy claims

* UAE's First Gulf Bank sees 9-11 pct loan growth in 2015 -CFO

QATAR

* Qatar's Hassad Food eyes Brazilian sugar, poultry assets IPO

* Qatar bank Al Khaliji gets shareholder assent for up to $1.75 bln bond sale

* INTERVIEW-Qatar investment slowing as oil slumps -Investment House CEO

* Qatar Navigation raises 2014 dividend as Q4 profit jumps 32.8 pct

OMAN

* Moody's changes outlook to negative on 5 Omani banks' deposit ratings

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's GFH plans $230 mln sukuk issue in 2015 to fund acquisitions (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)