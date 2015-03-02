DUBAI, March 2 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia edges higher after China rate cut, euro slips

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed, Egypt falls after election setback

* Oil falls on supply concerns; pick-up in China manufacturing helps

* Gold hits 2-week high as rate cut seen spurring Chinese buying

* Netanyahu arrives in U.S., signs of easing of tensions over Iran speech

* Iraq minister sees oil at $64 to $65 per barrel

* Baghdad says progress made on Kurdish oil export dispute

* Iraq oil exports rise to 2.597 mln bpd in February

* Iraq says launches offensive on Islamic State north of Baghdad

* Islamic State releases 19 Christians, more than 200 still captive - monitor

* Libya's oil production more than 400,000 bpd - NOC Official

* Yemen's Hadi says Saleh conspired with Iran to undermine power transfer deal

EGYPT

* Egypt parliamentary poll looks set for delay after court ruling

* Egypt's central bank sells $420 mln in interbank market

* Egypt's GB Auto Q4 net profit down 29 pct- statement

* Egypt's Sisi meets new Saudi King to discuss Middle East crises

* Egypt GASC negotiates lower prices for tender in Egyptian pounds

* EFG Hermes eyes Egypt renewables investments, leasing business -CEO

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Kayan says president resigns

* Saudi's ACWA Power gets $344 mln loan for Dubai solar project

* Saudi January bank lending grows 11.6 pct, slowest since Dec 2011

* Saudi Aramco senior VP Buainain steps down-sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Big Abu Dhabi industrial group Senaat considers IPO for unit

* Abu Dhabi's Gulf Capital sees 4-6 acquisitions this year

* Abu Dhabi's NBAD says not interested in Citi's Egypt assets

QATAR

* Lower energy prices slash Qatar Jan trade surplus 48 pct y/y

* Qatar Jan bank credit growth at 5.3 pct, slowest in several years

OMAN

* Oman to issue first sovereign sukuk by mid-2015 -c. bank chief

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain charges 17 bombing suspects (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)