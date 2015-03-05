Trump to nominate businessman Hagerty as Japan ambassador-White House
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, euro languishes at 11-yr low before ECB
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets soft, Saudi investors book profits
* Brent sticks above $60 as Iran news offsets bearish stockpiles
* Gold rises above $1,200, but robust dollar curbs gains
* Iran foreign minister says nuclear deal could be close, details remain
* Kerry says demanding Iran's "capitulation" is no way to secure nuclear deal
* Rebels attack Aleppo security building, monitor says dozens killed
* Libya forces carry out second day of rival air strikes on airports
* Exxon in talks with Iraq over oil agreements-CEO
TURKEY
* Turkey seeks to calm U.S. investor nerves as lira plunges
EGYPT
* Egypt's cabinet approves long-awaited investment law
* Egypt's pound steady on official auction, slightly weaker on black market
* Egypt upholds police sentence over death that stirred Mubarak revolt
* Orascom Construction offers 11 pct of shares in $185 mln IPO
QATAR
* Qatar Airways interested in more airline stakes
* Qatar Air receives second Airbus A350
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Emirates airline president sees low-cost consolidation in Asia
* Falcon Private Bank eyes acquisitions as industry consolidates
* Emirates NBD schedules investor meetings ahead of potential bond
* Abu Dhabi to shut two LNG trains for maintenance from March 15-sources
* UAE emirate Ras al-Khaimah eyes sovereign sukuk issue - sources
* Abu Dhabi, Japanese firms in $300 mln steel pipe venture
* Dubai's Aramex proposes 14 pct cash dividend for 2014
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi shipper Bahri plans 3.9 bln riyal, 10-year sukuk issue
* Saudi Arabia, South Korea sign MOU on nuclear power
* Saudi's Alkhabeer to expand capital markets business, apply for listing
* Sedco Capital prepares feeder fund before Saudi market opening
* Saudi Arabia regulator to resume trade in Mobily shares on Thursday (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.
* Jcp investment management llc reports a 7.3 percent stake in tandy leather factory inc as of march 13, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: