DUBAI, March 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Strong U.S. jobs data stirs Fed rate hike expectations, hits stocks

* Oil in biggest weekly drop since January on dollar, rate-hike fear

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Rebounding Mobily lifts Saudi; Egypt climbs after GDP data

* PRECIOUS-Gold struggles near 3-month low on dollar, US jobs data

* Saudi Arabia says talks to end Yemen crisis to be held in Riyadh

* Turkish premier meets central bank governor to discuss tumbling lira

* Badri: OPEC shouldn't cut output to "subsidise" shale

* EU accuses Syrian of buying IS oil for govt; he denies charge

* Iraq calls for air power to protect antiquities

* Iraqi troops, militia make advances near Tikrit

* Yemen's defence minister escapes Houthi-controlled Sanaa

* Yemen sets May Masila crude OSP at $1.23/bbl premium

EGYPT

* One dead, 11 wounded in series of attacks in Egypt

* Egyptian pound holds steady on official market

* Egypt targets FDI worth $60 billion over four years - minister

* Egyptian court adjourns trial of Al Jazeera journalists to March 19

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Drydocks World floats second debt restructuring - sources

* UAE January central bank foreign assets edge up 3.5 pct Y/Y

* UAE airlines suspend flights to Erbil on security woes

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia outpaces India to become top defence importer-IHS

* Snapchat management holds talks with Saudi's Prince Alwaleed

* Saudi Commerce Ministry refers MMG board members to investigations body

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain to investigate alleged waste of $1.1 bln of public money -paper

KUWAIT

* 02:40:37 RTRS - Kuwait oil minister says could live with current prices

OMAN

* Omantel seeks approval for debut Islamic bond

* Oman's Bank Sohar cuts proposed cash dividend on c.bank advice

* Oman jails rights activist who wrote letter to Obama