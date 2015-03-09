Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
DUBAI, March 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Strong U.S. jobs data stirs Fed rate hike expectations, hits stocks
* Oil in biggest weekly drop since January on dollar, rate-hike fear
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Rebounding Mobily lifts Saudi; Egypt climbs after GDP data
* PRECIOUS-Gold struggles near 3-month low on dollar, US jobs data
* Saudi Arabia says talks to end Yemen crisis to be held in Riyadh
* Turkish premier meets central bank governor to discuss tumbling lira
* Badri: OPEC shouldn't cut output to "subsidise" shale
* EU accuses Syrian of buying IS oil for govt; he denies charge
* Iraq calls for air power to protect antiquities
* Iraqi troops, militia make advances near Tikrit
* Yemen's defence minister escapes Houthi-controlled Sanaa
* Yemen sets May Masila crude OSP at $1.23/bbl premium
EGYPT
* One dead, 11 wounded in series of attacks in Egypt
* Egyptian pound holds steady on official market
* Egypt targets FDI worth $60 billion over four years - minister
* Egyptian court adjourns trial of Al Jazeera journalists to March 19
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Drydocks World floats second debt restructuring - sources
* UAE January central bank foreign assets edge up 3.5 pct Y/Y
* UAE airlines suspend flights to Erbil on security woes
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia outpaces India to become top defence importer-IHS
* Snapchat management holds talks with Saudi's Prince Alwaleed
* Saudi Commerce Ministry refers MMG board members to investigations body
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain to investigate alleged waste of $1.1 bln of public money -paper
KUWAIT
* 02:40:37 RTRS - Kuwait oil minister says could live with current prices
OMAN
* Omantel seeks approval for debut Islamic bond
* Oman's Bank Sohar cuts proposed cash dividend on c.bank advice
* Oman jails rights activist who wrote letter to Obama (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
