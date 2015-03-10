DUBAI, March 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar at 3-mth peak on yen, Nikkei climbs

* Brent falls while U.S. crude gains on easing stockbuild

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed; Saudi's Mobily loses steam, Orascom up in Dubai listing

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 3-month low on US rate expectations

* Moody's lower oil prices present challenges and opportunities to Middle East and north Africa sovereigns

* U.S. Republicans warn Iran nuclear deal with Obama may not last

* France wants UN Security Council meeting on minorities in Middle East

* Iran, IAEA officials meet ahead of March nuclear deadline - ISNA

* U.N. inquiry on Gaza war crimes seeks delay of report to June -statement

* Libyan general sworn as top commander as his planes hit Tripoli airport

* Iraqi Kurds say keeping their side of Baghdad oil deal

* Oil, gas industry may cancel $1 trln projects on price fall -Aramco exec

TURKEY

* Former Turkish spy chief re-appointed to post after abandoning election bid

* Turkish central bank cuts forex deposit rates; lira firms

* Rolls-Royce says selected by Turkish Airlines to supply Trent 700 engines

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Turkey's central bank is in a very tough spot

* Turkey's Albaraka mandates banks for $150 mln 2-yr murabaha syndication

* Turkish Airlines says buys four Airbus A330-200F planes

EGYPT

* Egyptian president pushes U.S. for military aid in Fox News interview

* Egypt sets price for shale gas at $5.45 per mmBtu -official

* Orascom rises in NASDAQ Dubai debut, seeks financing for Egypt power plant

* BP makes second deepwater gas find off Egypt

* Egypt extends bidding for 10 oil blocks by 2 months - state firm

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Show us proof: UAE minister hits back in airlines subsidy row

SAUDI ARABIA

* Human rights or business? Saudi defence accord sparks storm in Sweden

* German minister sought pardon for jailed Saudi blogger

* Saudi Kayan names Abanmai as president

* Saudi's SAFCO gains regulatory nod for $222.2 mln bonus share issue

* Saudi Aramco says operating 212 drilling rigs, no decision on increase

* Saudi builder Khodari says rights issue proposal to regulator by end-June

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain says to address audit report on spending violations

QATAR

* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate Q4 net profit more than doubles, hikes dividend

KUWAIT

* Kuwait plans 2015 tender for oil service deals

OMAN

* Oman, Brunei sovereign funds partner in aircraft leasing

* Oman February inflation rebounds to 0.8 pct y/y (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)