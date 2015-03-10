MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar at 3-mth peak on yen, Nikkei climbs
* Brent falls while U.S. crude gains on easing stockbuild
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed; Saudi's Mobily loses steam, Orascom up in Dubai listing
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 3-month low on US rate expectations
* Moody's lower oil prices present challenges and opportunities to Middle East and north Africa sovereigns
* U.S. Republicans warn Iran nuclear deal with Obama may not last
* France wants UN Security Council meeting on minorities in Middle East
* Iran, IAEA officials meet ahead of March nuclear deadline - ISNA
* U.N. inquiry on Gaza war crimes seeks delay of report to June -statement
* Libyan general sworn as top commander as his planes hit Tripoli airport
* Iraqi Kurds say keeping their side of Baghdad oil deal
* Oil, gas industry may cancel $1 trln projects on price fall -Aramco exec
TURKEY
* Former Turkish spy chief re-appointed to post after abandoning election bid
* Turkish central bank cuts forex deposit rates; lira firms
* Rolls-Royce says selected by Turkish Airlines to supply Trent 700 engines
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Turkey's central bank is in a very tough spot
* Turkey's Albaraka mandates banks for $150 mln 2-yr murabaha syndication
* Turkish Airlines says buys four Airbus A330-200F planes
EGYPT
* Egyptian president pushes U.S. for military aid in Fox News interview
* Egypt sets price for shale gas at $5.45 per mmBtu -official
* Orascom rises in NASDAQ Dubai debut, seeks financing for Egypt power plant
* BP makes second deepwater gas find off Egypt
* Egypt extends bidding for 10 oil blocks by 2 months - state firm
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Show us proof: UAE minister hits back in airlines subsidy row
SAUDI ARABIA
* Human rights or business? Saudi defence accord sparks storm in Sweden
* German minister sought pardon for jailed Saudi blogger
* Saudi Kayan names Abanmai as president
* Saudi's SAFCO gains regulatory nod for $222.2 mln bonus share issue
* Saudi Aramco says operating 212 drilling rigs, no decision on increase
* Saudi builder Khodari says rights issue proposal to regulator by end-June
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain says to address audit report on spending violations
QATAR
* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate Q4 net profit more than doubles, hikes dividend
KUWAIT
* Kuwait plans 2015 tender for oil service deals
OMAN
* Oman, Brunei sovereign funds partner in aircraft leasing
* Oman February inflation rebounds to 0.8 pct y/y (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 24 New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in February, but a surge in shipments amid demand for machinery and electrical equipment supported expectations for an acceleration in business investment in the first quarter.