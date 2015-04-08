DUBAI, April 8 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares test 15-yr highs, dollar in
demand
* Oil down on U.S. stock build, record Saudi output
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf boosted by stronger oil; Egypt starts
rebounding
* PRECIOUS-Gold above $1,200 as case for U.S. rate hike
delay builds
* Arab states want UN to blacklist former Yemen president's
son
* Critics of Iran nuclear deal 'disingenuous,' CIA's Brennan
says
* COLUMN-Iran's oil exports likely to rise in 2016: Kemp
* US speeds up arms to Saudi-led coalition against Yemen's
Houthis
* Fitch: Liquidity Initiatives Benefit Bahrain, UAE Islamic
Banks
* Tunisia to sell stakes in banks as faces budget pressures
* Gulf bank results to show signs of strain from low oil
prices
* Iraq finance minister: in discussions with IMF, no
decision on aid request
* Britain's Charlemagne Capital plans Iran investment funds
* IMF endorses Islamic finance, warns it must be implemented
better
EGYPT
* INSIGHT-In Egypt, ex-military men fire up Islamist
insurgency
* Moody's upgrades Egypt to B3 with a stable outlook
* Egypt's foreign reserves fall to $15.291 bln - c. bank
* Three local energy-related firms to list on Egypt stock
exchange
* Kuwait fund to lend Egypt $1.5 bln over next five years
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Naimi says ready to help improve oil prices, but
not alone
* Yasref refinery in Saudi Arabia loads first petcoke cargo
* Saudi's Riyad Bank Q1 net profit rises 8.6 percent
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Standard Chartered UAE CEO becomes latest executive to
depart
* No UAE government bond law before end-year -official
* Dubai's Pacific Control Systems raises 1 bln dirhams in
72-month loans
* Euler Hermes and Al Hilal Takaful agree on distribution in
Abu Dhabi
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's BKIC raises stake in Takaful International to
40.9 pct
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)