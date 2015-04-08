DUBAI, April 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares test 15-yr highs, dollar in demand

* Oil down on U.S. stock build, record Saudi output

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf boosted by stronger oil; Egypt starts rebounding

* PRECIOUS-Gold above $1,200 as case for U.S. rate hike delay builds

* Arab states want UN to blacklist former Yemen president's son

* Critics of Iran nuclear deal 'disingenuous,' CIA's Brennan says

* COLUMN-Iran's oil exports likely to rise in 2016: Kemp

* US speeds up arms to Saudi-led coalition against Yemen's Houthis

* Fitch: Liquidity Initiatives Benefit Bahrain, UAE Islamic Banks

* Tunisia to sell stakes in banks as faces budget pressures

* Gulf bank results to show signs of strain from low oil prices

* Iraq finance minister: in discussions with IMF, no decision on aid request

* Britain's Charlemagne Capital plans Iran investment funds

* IMF endorses Islamic finance, warns it must be implemented better

EGYPT

* INSIGHT-In Egypt, ex-military men fire up Islamist insurgency

* Moody's upgrades Egypt to B3 with a stable outlook

* Egypt's foreign reserves fall to $15.291 bln - c. bank

* Three local energy-related firms to list on Egypt stock exchange

* Kuwait fund to lend Egypt $1.5 bln over next five years

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Naimi says ready to help improve oil prices, but not alone

* Yasref refinery in Saudi Arabia loads first petcoke cargo

* Saudi's Riyad Bank Q1 net profit rises 8.6 percent

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Standard Chartered UAE CEO becomes latest executive to depart

* No UAE government bond law before end-year -official

* Dubai's Pacific Control Systems raises 1 bln dirhams in 72-month loans

* Euler Hermes and Al Hilal Takaful agree on distribution in Abu Dhabi

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's BKIC raises stake in Takaful International to 40.9 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)