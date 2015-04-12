UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI, April 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks reach milestones, dollar gains
* Oil rises and posts weekly gain as Iran tensions support
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly up despite oil, Egypt continues recovery
* PRECIOUS-Gold up, but set for weekly fall as U.S. rate bets buoy dollar
* Yemeni militiamen say captured two Iranian officers in Aden
* Turkey's Erdogan holds call with Pakistani PM over Yemen crisis
* U.N. envoy sees Syria willing to help ease Yarmouk crisis
* Rebels in Syria bombard government-held part of Aleppo
* Ten killed in new fighting in Libya's Benghazi - medics
* Obama optimistic about Iran nuclear deal despite Khamenei's comments
* Islamic State attacks Iraqi provincial capital
* Battle for Turkcell risks damaging company, and Turkey -shareholder
* Middle East state spending throws lifeline to oilfield services
* Turkey's lira nears record low against dollar, hits 2.64
* Turkey's Yildiz receives several bids for Ak Gida stake - sources
* Hampered by quality issues, Iraq backs crude split to drive exports
* OPEC's no-cut strategy is not working, Iran says
EGYPT
* Egypt sentences Muslim Brotherhood leader, others to death
* Egyptian pound steady on official, black markets
* Egypt's annual core, urban inflation rates rise in March
SAUDI ARABIA
* Houthi mortar shell kills three Saudi officers on Yemen border - Saudi ministry
* Saudi authorities catch police shooting suspect
* Saudi oil minister adviser: annual oil demand seen growing up to 1 mln
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai refiner ENOC marketing $1.5 bln long-term underwritten loan - sources
* Serbia gives go-ahead to UAE development plan for Belgrade
KUWAIT
* Biggest Gulf hedge fund launch for 5 years eyes ethical bets
BAHRAIN
* Aluminium Bahrain set to appoint adviser for expansion plan- CFO (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.