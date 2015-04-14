DUBAI, April 14 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares hesitate, Singapore stands pat
on policy
* Oil prices rise on expected U.S. shale production dip
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia climbs, falling rig demand
hurts Qatar
* PRECIOUS-Gold sticks below $1,200, U.S. rate hike outlook
in focus
* Kerry asks Congress for more time and space on Iran deal
* UN vote on Tuesday on Yemen arms embargo; Russia stance
unclear
* UN says Iraq government responsible for protecting
journalists
* Russia opens way to missile deliveries to Iran, starts
oil-for-goods swap
* OPEC publication urges non-members to help stabilise oil
market
* Turkey's Albaraka says secures $268 mln murabaha
syndication
* Malaysia's KLK to raise up to 1.6 bln ringgit from
multi-currency sukuk
EGYPT
* Egypt to buy up to 3.7 mln tonnes of local wheat from
Tuesday
* China Railway Construction's unit signs agreement on
railway project in Egypt
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi banks Samba and SABB post small profit gains, Al
Rajhi earnings down
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates
* Saudi's PetroRabigh says plans $1.9 bln rights issue
* Saudi Arabia trims oil supply to some Asian buyers
-sources
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Credit Agricole's Islamic bank co-head Rahman departs -
statement
* UAE Islamic insurers consider mergers as tighter rules
bite
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
* Dubai's DGCX to set date in two weeks for launch of spot
gold
* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala GE Capital says no plans to change
shareholdings
* Dubai housing prices fall slightly in Q1 -JLL
* Private equity house Abraaj closes $990 mln sub-Saharan
Africa fund
* Dubai's Drake & Scull wins $91 mln hotel engineering
contract
QATAR
* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates
* Qatar shipper Milaha eyes combining tanker business with
UAE firm
* Qatar's Gulf International Services Q1 profit rises 89 pct
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's GFH says to review London and Kuwait listings
* Bahrain sovereign fund wants to double assets under
management in 7 yrs
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates
OMAN
* Oman's PDO says to lift oil output 5 pct in four years
* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates
* Total pulls out of Oman offshore exploration block
-official
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)