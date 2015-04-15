(Adds Omani companies' Q1 results)
DUBAI, April 15 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia tentative as mixed China data stoke
uncertainty
* Oil prices rise after signs of U.S. production dip
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia pulls back after mixed
earnings, Dubai at 6-week high
* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies away from 2-wk low as US retail
sales miss
* IFR - Malaysia 10yr, 30yr sukuk indicated at 135bp, 185bp
over treasuries
* Turkey's Alkhair Capital plans expansion, eyes Islamic
bond advisory
* Australia's Waratah Resources to launch Islamic
commodities venture
* In setback, Obama concedes Congress role on Iran deal
* Egypt and Saudi Arabia discuss manoeuvres as Yemen battles
rage
* Russia confirms Iran oil-for-goods swap, no signs seen
* EU energy boss says hunt is on for non-Russian gas
* OPEC should cut production by at least 5 percent -Iran oil
minister
* Saudi oil minister discusses oil markets with Russia,
Brunei
* IFSB adds financial inclusion to Islamic banking's to-do
list
* Mideast sovereign funds cut outbound property purchases 31
pct in 2014 -CBRE
* Yemen LNG declares force majeure, halts all production
over worsening security
EGYPT
* Egypt's Midor refinery seeks $400 million via IPO-sources
* Egypt upholds Islamist ex-presidential candidate's jail
term -sources
* Egypt to import $3.55 bln worth of LNG in 2015-2016
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi stock market Tadawul says 2014 profit up 74 pct on
trading income
* Saudi bank NCB Q1 profit rises 2.8 pct on higher operating
income
* Deputy minister says Saudi should consider water, power
price reform
* Saudi SAFCO Q1 net profit slumps 30 pct, misses forecasts
* Saudi Cement beats Q1 forecast with 5.9 pct net profit
gain
* Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura port reopens after shutdown
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Deyaar Q1 net profit rises 6 pct
* Dubai's TECOM Investments says completes $1.1 bln loan
upsizing
* Abu Dhabi crown prince to meet Obama at White House next
week -NSC
* Dubai's Noor Bank to meet investors ahead of potential
debut sukuk - leads
QATAR
* Qatar launches first Chinese yuan clearing hub in Middle
East
* TABLE-Qatar March inflation at 1.4 pct y/y
* Qatari banks, Southwest Securities plan Islamic finance
venture in China
KUWAIT
* Kuwaiti bank NBK Q1 net profit up on Qatar stake sale
* Kout Food joins delisting queue in sagging Kuwait stock
market
BAHRAIN
* Ahli United Bank to issue Tier 1 bonds, meet investors
from Thursday
OMAN
* Bank Dhofar Q1 net profit rises 15.3 pct, beats estimates
* Oman cement Q1 net profit rises 3.7 pct, beats forecasts
* Oman telecom regulator fines Omantel $13 mln, firm to
appeal
* Bank Muscat posts 8.9 pct rise in Q1 profit, beats
forecasts
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)