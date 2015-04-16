DUBAI, April 16 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks follow global surge, dollar on
defensive
* Oil prices close to 2015 highs but market remains
oversupplied
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Strong earnings fuel Saudi, Dubai surges in
heavy trade
* PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on softer dollar, sluggish
U.S. data
* Malaysia prices dual-tranche $1.5 bln sukuk
* OPEC diplomacy up from Moscow to Caracas; action unlikely
* Iraq will seek $5 billion bond issue, other measures to
relieve budget
* Iran says nuclear deal depends on lifting of sanctions
* Changes to Gulf Open Skies pacts could involve price,
capacity dumping rules -Delta CEO
* Mideast's arch-survivor stands in way of Saudi success in
Yemen
* Yemen war puts 2015 crop at risk, food stocks shrink -UN
agency
* Iran capital market regulator plans new products as
foreigners eye entry
TURKEY
* European Parliament votes to call 1915 Armenian killings
genocide
* Turkish PM puts new constitution at heart of election
manifesto
* Turkey seen turning to second bidder in lottery tender
-minister
* Turkish unemployment rate rises to 11.3 pct - statistics
office
EGYPT
* Sudan buys Sawiris stake in Ariab Mining Company for $100
mln
* Egypt to demolish headquarters of Mubarak's old party
* Egypt signs MOUs with Kuwaiti company for $1.6 bln in
energy projects
* Egyptian pound steady on official, black markets
* Egypt's Oriental Weavers to issue dividend of 0.4 pounds
per share
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi-Bunge JV sees opportunities to expand in Canada farm
sector
* Saudi's Bahri confirms Q1 net profit more than doubles on
yr-ago
* Saudi Hollandi Bank Q1 net profit up 29.3 pct, beats
estimates
* Saudi Aramco starts testing parts of Wasit gas programme
-sources
* TABLE-Saudi March inflation at 2.0 pct y/y, lowest since
at least 2012
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to place remaining shares
in Deutsche Annington - source
* Dubai punishes Deutsche Bank with record fine
* Dubai's Emaar Properties forecasts 2015 profit above
market estimates
* Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways CEO warns Europeans against
protectionism
* Dubai bank DIB happy with capital base, may look again
later this year -CEO
* Dubai Islamic Bank Q1 net profit rises 34 pct, beats
estimates
* Private equity firm Abraaj appoints MENA investment head
QATAR
* Qatar expects VW CEO may go after falling out -
Handelsblatt
* Qatar Islamic Bank Q1 net profit rises 19 pct
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Finance House Q1 net profit up 14.6 pct, short of
estimates
* Kuwait's oil facilities remain on alert due to Yemen -
KUNA
* TABLE-Kuwait February bank lending growth rises to 5.4 pct
y/y
BAHRAIN
* Moody's downgrades Bahrain as oil price drop hits
government's finances
OMAN
* Omantel to appeal $13 million fine from telecom regulator
* Ooredoo Oman Q1 net profit rises 22 pct
* National Bank of Oman Q1 profit rises 23 pct, meets
estimates
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)