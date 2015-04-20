DUBAI, April 20 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares sluggish in early trade, China
stimulus in focus
* Oil falls from 2015 peaks, Brent jumps 9.6 pct on the week
* PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains above $1,200 on weaker dollar
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia surges ahead of market opening
to foreigners
* Lloyd's of London targets Islamic insurance market
* Two tankers to lift 1.3 mln barrels of oil from eastern
Libyan ports -officials
* Islamic State shoots and beheads 30 Ethiopian Christians
in Libya - video
* Yemen's Houthi leader accuses Saudi Arabia of seeking to
invade
* Khamenei says Iran nuclear weapons are a U.S. "myth"
* More than 90,000 people flee violence in Iraq's Anbar
province-UN
* Main Turkish opposition in election vow to boost economy,
democracy
EGYPT
* Egypt to impose 8 pct import tariff on steel rebar
* Egypt's Ezz Steel to raise stake in flat-steel unit
* Egyptian pound steady on official market, weaker on black
market
* Egypt arm of Dubai developer Emaar reports big profit
increase
* Egypt court seeks death sentence for 11 in soccer stadium
case-TV
* Egypt Brotherhood trial relied on single testimony -Human
Rights Watch
SAUDI ARABIA
* Oil slide slashes Q1 profit, not investment plans at
Saudi's SABIC
* Saudi's Savola forecasts lower Q2 profit after Q1 lifted
by unit sale
* Saudi PetroRabigh Q1 profit falls by half, blames lower
margins
* Saudi's Mouwasat Medical Q1 profit falls 3.5 pct
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE regulator issues rules to protect minority
shareholders
* Dubai's Mashreq posts 13 pct profit rise on higher lending
income
* UAE telecoms company Etisalat's quarterly profit up 7.6
pct
QATAR
* Qatar's Nakilat Q1 profit rises 7.7 pct
BAHRAIN
* Gulf Finance House to delist from London, keep other
listings
KUWAIT
* Kuwait says finds four new promising oilfields -KUNA
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)