DUBAI, April 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks steady after China stimulus, euro hurt by Greek woes

* Oil prices ease as U.S. stockpiles seen rising

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds losses below $1,200 on stronger dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia slips, other Gulf markets rise

* Middle East Crude-Chinaoil buying supports

* 10:59:59 AM RTRS - MEDIA-U.S. airlines claim to document subsidies at Gulf rivals- WSJ

* U.S. Navy sends more warships near Yemen in security move

* Iran charging U.S. journalist Rezaian with four crimes -Washington Post

* IFC invests $18 mln in Al Safi Danone's Iraq unit

* BP says taking more oil from Iraq as payment BP.L

* IFSB guidance for Islamic banks may spur sukuk issues, deposit insurance

TURKEY

* Germany, defying Turkey, to call 1915 Armenian massacre 'genocide'

* Oil flows via Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline hit new high of 650,000 bpd

* Turkey's Vakifbank secures syndicated loan of $204 mln and 763 mln euros

* Turkey's Sabanci says roadshow April 20-29 for Kordsa stake sale

EGYPT

* Canada to issue passport to jailed Al Jazeera journalist Fahmy

* Egyptian pound steady on official and black markets

* Egypt central bank to hold rates after inflation pick-up -survey

* Egypt sentences 22 members of Brotherhood to death-judicial sources

* CIB to submit offer for Citigroup's Egyptian retail portfolio

* Egypt's foodmaker Edita signs $12 mln contracts with Hostess Brands

* Egypt's EFG-Hermes seeks to raise $51 mln in capital hike

SAUDI ARABIA

* Naimi says Saudi oil production near record high in April

* Saudi's Tasnee to cut costs, revise contracts after swinging to loss

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates

* Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel Group posts 2.1 pct Q1 net profit rise

* Saudi's Sipchem Q1 net profit up 17.3 pct, misses estimates

* Saudi Arabia on alert over possible oil or mall attack

* Saudi Telecom first-quarter net profit rises 4.7 pct

* Saudi's Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Q4 net profit rises 5.7 pct

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Obama, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss need for military equipment

* UAE's ADNOC says no timeframe for decision on onshore concession

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates

* ADNOC to ramp up run rate at newly expanded Ruwais refinery by June

* UAE buyer tenders for wheat, barley corn and soymeal -trade

* UAE's Union National Bank Q1 net profit rises 20 pct

QATAR

* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q1 profit rises 18 pct, beats estimates

* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates

* Qatar's Doha Bank Q1 net profit rises 5.2 pct, ahead of estimates

* Fitch Assigns Barwa Bank Q.S.C. 'A+' IDR; Outlook Stable

* Industries Qatar Q1 net profit falls 40 pct

BAHRAIN

* Moody's downgrades three Bahraini banks' ratings to Baa3/Prime-3, negative outlook

* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* CERAWEEK-Kuwait's KUFPEC looking for acquisitions globally with current oil prices -CEO

* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates

* Kuwait fin min: studying proposals to introduce same tax for local, foreign cos

OMAN

* BP expects to start gas output from Oman's Khazzan by 2017 BP.L

* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates

* Oman Feb bank lending growth 11.4 pct y/y, fastest since Jan 2013

* Oman's ONIC Holding and Ominvest say boards approve proposed merger (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)