DUBAI, April 21
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks steady after China stimulus, euro
hurt by Greek woes
* Oil prices ease as U.S. stockpiles seen rising
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds losses below $1,200 on stronger dollar
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia slips, other Gulf markets rise
* Middle East Crude-Chinaoil buying supports
* 10:59:59 AM RTRS - MEDIA-U.S. airlines claim to document
subsidies at Gulf rivals- WSJ
* U.S. Navy sends more warships near Yemen in security move
* Iran charging U.S. journalist Rezaian with four crimes
-Washington Post
* IFC invests $18 mln in Al Safi Danone's Iraq unit
* BP says taking more oil from Iraq as payment BP.L
* IFSB guidance for Islamic banks may spur sukuk issues,
deposit insurance
TURKEY
* Germany, defying Turkey, to call 1915 Armenian massacre
'genocide'
* Oil flows via Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline hit new high of
650,000 bpd
* Turkey's Vakifbank secures syndicated loan of $204 mln and
763 mln euros
* Turkey's Sabanci says roadshow April 20-29 for Kordsa
stake sale
EGYPT
* Canada to issue passport to jailed Al Jazeera journalist
Fahmy
* Egyptian pound steady on official and black markets
* Egypt central bank to hold rates after inflation pick-up
-survey
* Egypt sentences 22 members of Brotherhood to
death-judicial sources
* CIB to submit offer for Citigroup's Egyptian retail
portfolio
* Egypt's foodmaker Edita signs $12 mln contracts with
Hostess Brands
* Egypt's EFG-Hermes seeks to raise $51 mln in capital hike
SAUDI ARABIA
* Naimi says Saudi oil production near record high in April
* Saudi's Tasnee to cut costs, revise contracts after
swinging to loss
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates
* Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel Group posts 2.1 pct Q1 net profit
rise
* Saudi's Sipchem Q1 net profit up 17.3 pct, misses
estimates
* Saudi Arabia on alert over possible oil or mall attack
* Saudi Telecom first-quarter net profit rises 4.7 pct
* Saudi's Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Q4 net profit rises 5.7
pct
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Obama, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss need for military
equipment
* UAE's ADNOC says no timeframe for decision on onshore
concession
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
* ADNOC to ramp up run rate at newly expanded Ruwais
refinery by June
* UAE buyer tenders for wheat, barley corn and soymeal
-trade
* UAE's Union National Bank Q1 net profit rises 20 pct
QATAR
* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q1 profit rises 18 pct, beats
estimates
* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates
* Qatar's Doha Bank Q1 net profit rises 5.2 pct, ahead of
estimates
* Fitch Assigns Barwa Bank Q.S.C. 'A+' IDR; Outlook Stable
* Industries Qatar Q1 net profit falls 40 pct
BAHRAIN
* Moody's downgrades three Bahraini banks' ratings to
Baa3/Prime-3, negative outlook
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates
KUWAIT
* CERAWEEK-Kuwait's KUFPEC looking for acquisitions globally
with current oil prices -CEO
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
* Kuwait fin min: studying proposals to introduce same tax
for local, foreign cos
OMAN
* BP expects to start gas output from Oman's Khazzan by
2017 BP.L
* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates
* Oman Feb bank lending growth 11.4 pct y/y, fastest since
Jan 2013
* Oman's ONIC Holding and Ominvest say boards approve
proposed merger
