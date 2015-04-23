MOVES-AXA IM hires associate director for UK institutional sales
DUBAI, April 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia weathers soft China survey on stimulus hopes
* Oil prices extend gains as Yemen bombing continues
* PRECIOUS-Strong U.S. housing data keeps gold below $1,200
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Middle East markets edge up as Yemen air strikes end
* Malaysia's EPF to offer sharia-compliant investment option by 2017 -PM Najib
* Timing of sanctions relief may be deal breaker as Iran talks resume
* Loans, deposit growth underpin profit at Jordan's Arab Bank
* Venezuela oil delegation meets Qatar officials on OPEC tour [IDnL1N0XJ1HZ:]
* Iraq's 2015 oil output seen flat, next year a challenge
* Somalia's Premier Bank to bring ATMs, debit cards to Mogadishu
* Libya's Hariga port reopens after guards end strike - official
* China's Iran oil imports up 15 pct on yr in March -customs
* Gulf stock markets face key test at 200-day averages
TURKEY
* Turkey wrestles with century-old legacy of Armenian massacres
* Turkish central bank leaves rates on hold as election looms
* Erdogan says Turkey wants to buy Iraqi natural gas; talks ongoing
* Turk Telekom bids to buy rest of mobile firm Avea
* Erdogan says Turkey should not "lose time" with 4G telecoms
EGYPT
* Egypt receives $6 bln from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait - cenbanker
* Egyptian pound steady at forex auction, eases on black market
* Egypt says buys 120,000 T local wheat in first week of season
* Egypt's top businessman Sawiris testifies at Al Jazeera retrial
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi says Yemen strikes show Arab resolve to act alone
* Chevron Saudi unit plans to shut joint Kuwait oilfield in May
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE energy minister is new MD of Abu Dhabi's IPIC after board revamp
* First Gulf Bank quarterly profit falls short of estimates
* Dubai's DAMAC Q1 profit drop due to special factors
* Dubai's Emirates NBD forecasts 5 pct loan growth for 2015
* Dubai's Emirates NBD Q1 profit rises 60 pct, beats estimates
* Dubai's Arabtec says in talks with banks to fund Egypt project
QATAR
* Qatari bank CBQ first-quarter net falls on higher provisions
* Qatar's state utility Q1 profit rises 15.7 pct
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Ahli United Bank to raise $400 mln via Tier 1 bond at 6.875 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
