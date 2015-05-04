UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI May 4 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares falter, Aussie dlr hit by soft China PMI
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi slips on Yemen concerns; Dubai retreats from technical barrier
* Brent oil falls towards $66, China factory activity drops
* Libyan gas field resumes work after protesters end blockade
* Heavy clashes in Aden airport, alliance accused of cluster bomb use
* Airliner diverted to UAE airbase after bomb warning -news agency
* GCC delegates hold coordination meeting ahead of EU talks- KUNA
EGYPT
* Egypt extends mandate by 3 months to deploy military abroad
* Egyptian pound steady of official, stronger on black market
*Orascom, Bombardier to build $1.5 bln monorail in Egypt
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's SAFCO says new urea plant delayed further to June end
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's EIBOR panel to stop fixing rates on Saturdays
* UAE loan demand growth moderating, credit standards tightening - c.bank
* Dubai's Emaar Properties Q1 net profit rises 7 pct
* Abu Dhabi's Dolphin Energy seeks adviser for $1 bln loan- sources
* UAE's ADIB Q1 profit up 10.1 pct on higher revenues
KUWAIT
*Kuwait executes KD 1.5 bln worth road projects -KUNA (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources