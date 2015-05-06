(Updates market stories, adds UAE, Saudi items)

DUBAI May 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 2-week lows, bond woes spread, dollar slips

* PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on sluggish US data, dollar

* Oil prices hit fresh 2015 high on weaker dollar, Libya supply woes

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi slips on strict foreign investment rules, weak data; Egypt jumps

* Obama expected to push for Gulf missile defense at U.S. summit

* US aims to make Iran nuclear deal immune to Russian, Chinese veto

* Jordan Q1 tourism income falls 11.9 pct as Westerners stay away -minister

* Iran's allies, not atoms, preoccupy Israeli generals

* Turkey finance minister: No permanent economic harm from sliding lira

* IMF says may agree on $800 mln loan to Iraq in weeks

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC buys 120,000 tonnes of Russian, Romanian wheat

* Egypt's GB Auto says shareholders take up $125.8 mln cash call

* Egypt's FIHC tenders to buy soybean oil and sunflower oil -trade

* Emaar Misr's Egypt unit aims to raise $367 mln -statement

* Egyptian business activity steadier in April after three-month contraction -PMI

* Egypt economic policies starting to pay off, IMF says

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi oil minister Naimi optimistic about kingdom's oil future

* France, Saudi seeking to seal quickly billions of euros in deals

* SALIC-Bunge JV to compete in Saudi wheat tenders

* Saudi to host meeting of Syrian opposition groups-statement

* Saudi's Riyad Bank plans 4 bln riyal capital-boosting bond issue

* Saudi privatisations may accelerate, stock exchange chief says

* Saudi suspends schools in Najran, near Yemen border - Saudi state television

* Saudi king says setting up centre to coordinate Yemen humanitarian work

* Saudi Aramco in negotiation to buy 1.7 mln bbls gasoil for May

* Saudi CMA: foreigners can buy into IPOs on case-by-case basis

* Saudi finance minister: our position is very strong despite cheap oil

* Saudi hardware retailer SACO's IPO meets strong demand

* Saudi non-oil business growth slows as impact of royal largesse fades

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Arabtec names new chairman

* Emirates airline vows "sledgehammer" reply to U.S. subsidy allegations

* Abu Dhabi fluorides plant eyes demand from Gulf aluminium smelters

* New Issue- FGB prices 200 mln sfr 2022 bond

* Dubai's DP World to start benchmark USD bond meetings Thursday

* Dubai airport passenger traffic up 7.2 pct y/y in March

* UAE's Dana Gas Q1 profit tumbles 73 pct on lower oil prices

* UAE non-oil business growth picks up in April

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar bank credit growth rebounds to 9.5 pct y/y in March

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Tecnicas Reunidas says wins $1.4 billion contract in Kuwait (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)