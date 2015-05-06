UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI May 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 2-week lows, bond woes spread, dollar slips
* PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on sluggish US data, dollar
* Oil prices hit fresh 2015 high on weaker dollar, Libya supply woes
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi slips on strict foreign investment rules, weak data; Egypt jumps
* Obama expected to push for Gulf missile defense at U.S. summit
* US aims to make Iran nuclear deal immune to Russian, Chinese veto
* Jordan Q1 tourism income falls 11.9 pct as Westerners stay away -minister
* Iran's allies, not atoms, preoccupy Israeli generals
* Turkey finance minister: No permanent economic harm from sliding lira
* IMF says may agree on $800 mln loan to Iraq in weeks
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC buys 120,000 tonnes of Russian, Romanian wheat
* Egypt's GB Auto says shareholders take up $125.8 mln cash call
* Egypt's FIHC tenders to buy soybean oil and sunflower oil -trade
* Emaar Misr's Egypt unit aims to raise $367 mln -statement
* Egyptian business activity steadier in April after three-month contraction -PMI
* Egypt economic policies starting to pay off, IMF says
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi oil minister Naimi optimistic about kingdom's oil future
* France, Saudi seeking to seal quickly billions of euros in deals
* SALIC-Bunge JV to compete in Saudi wheat tenders
* Saudi to host meeting of Syrian opposition groups-statement
* Saudi's Riyad Bank plans 4 bln riyal capital-boosting bond issue
* Saudi privatisations may accelerate, stock exchange chief says
* Saudi suspends schools in Najran, near Yemen border - Saudi state television
* Saudi king says setting up centre to coordinate Yemen humanitarian work
* Saudi Aramco in negotiation to buy 1.7 mln bbls gasoil for May
* Saudi CMA: foreigners can buy into IPOs on case-by-case basis
* Saudi finance minister: our position is very strong despite cheap oil
* Saudi hardware retailer SACO's IPO meets strong demand
* Saudi non-oil business growth slows as impact of royal largesse fades
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Arabtec names new chairman
* Emirates airline vows "sledgehammer" reply to U.S. subsidy allegations
* Abu Dhabi fluorides plant eyes demand from Gulf aluminium smelters
* New Issue- FGB prices 200 mln sfr 2022 bond
* Dubai's DP World to start benchmark USD bond meetings Thursday
* Dubai airport passenger traffic up 7.2 pct y/y in March
* UAE's Dana Gas Q1 profit tumbles 73 pct on lower oil prices
* UAE non-oil business growth picks up in April
QATAR
* TABLE-Qatar bank credit growth rebounds to 9.5 pct y/y in March
KUWAIT
* BRIEF-Tecnicas Reunidas says wins $1.4 billion contract in Kuwait (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
