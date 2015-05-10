DUBAI May 10 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, bonds rally on U.S. jobs data;
sterling jumps
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets slip after Yemen urges ground
operation
* Brent posts weekly loss after month of gains; U.S. crude
up
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge higher after U.S. payrolls data
* MSCI to launch Saudi Arabia, GCC indexes on June 1
* US, Gulf allies seek agreement on new security measures
-Kerry
* Saudi-led coalition launches wave of air strikes on Yemen
* Saudi-led strikes in Yemen break international law - UN
coordinator
* U.S. operation kills Al Qaeda man who claimed Paris
attacks-sources
* Fifty inmates and 12 police killed in Iraq prison break -
officials
* Weapons inspectors find undeclared sarin and VX traces in
Syria -diplomats
* Syrian army, Hezbollah advance in areas along Lebanon
border
EGYPT
* Egyptian court sentences Mubarak and sons to 3 years in
jail for corruption
* Egypt's 9-month budget deficit 9.4 pct of GDP -finance
ministry
* Egyptian army forces free Ethiopians held in Libya-Sisi
SAUDI ARABIA
* One policeman shot dead in Saudi capital - state agency
* Saudi Arabia's Bank Albilad eyes 20 pct profit growth in
2015
* Saudi British Bank plans capital-boosting sukuk sale -
sources
* Saudi Arabia to build planes with Ukraine's Antonov
* Saudi central bank predicts stable Q2 inflation
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Emirates airline 2014 profit up 40 pct on lower oil price
KUWAIT
* Zain Iraq gets regulator nod to list on Baghdad bourse
OMAN
* Oman CPI drops y/y in April, first time since at least
2013
BAHRAIN
* Aluminium Bahrain Q1 net profit more than doubles
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)