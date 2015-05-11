DUBAI May 11 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asia shares rise as China steps up support
for economy
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up for a second session, buoyed by US
jobs data
* Brent crude- Oil steady, getting little help from Chinese
interest rate cut
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed after Brent oil drops
from 2015 high
* Gulf states agree to push value-added tax project with oil
low
*Libya's AGOCO oil firm producing up to 260,000 bpd
spokesman
* Saudi king sending crown prince to summit with US
President Obama
* Moroccan F-16 jet from Saudi -led coalition in Yemen goes
missing
* Iraq raises June Basra Light crude OSP to Asia by 30
cts/bbl
* Saudi Aramco seeks 1.6 mln bbls gasoil for June
EGYPT
* Egypt's annual core, urban inflation slow in April
* Top Egypt medical firm sees London IPO 11 times
oversubscribed
* Egyptian tribes pledge to battle Islamist militant groups
SAUDI ARABIA
* CEO of Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank resigns, new head appointed
* Worley Parsons says Saudi Aramco has awarded co contract
to provide project management services for offshore program
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Al Baraka Q1 net attributable profit rises 9 pct
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etihad flight diverted to UAE airbase due to security
reasons
* UAE's Air Arabia Q1 net profit rises 9 pct, misses
estimates
OMAN
* Oman Oil Co to restructure, privatise some units
* Owner of Oman's largest power plant begins $146 mln
flotation
