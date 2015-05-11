DUBAI May 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asia shares rise as China steps up support for economy

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up for a second session, buoyed by US jobs data

* Brent crude- Oil steady, getting little help from Chinese interest rate cut

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed after Brent oil drops from 2015 high

* Gulf states agree to push value-added tax project with oil low

*Libya's AGOCO oil firm producing up to 260,000 bpd spokesman

* Saudi king sending crown prince to summit with US President Obama

* Moroccan F-16 jet from Saudi -led coalition in Yemen goes missing

* Iraq raises June Basra Light crude OSP to Asia by 30 cts/bbl

* Saudi Aramco seeks 1.6 mln bbls gasoil for June

EGYPT

* Egypt's annual core, urban inflation slow in April

* Top Egypt medical firm sees London IPO 11 times oversubscribed

* Egyptian tribes pledge to battle Islamist militant groups

SAUDI ARABIA

* CEO of Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank resigns, new head appointed

* Worley Parsons says Saudi Aramco has awarded co contract to provide project management services for offshore program

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Al Baraka Q1 net attributable profit rises 9 pct

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad flight diverted to UAE airbase due to security reasons

* UAE's Air Arabia Q1 net profit rises 9 pct, misses estimates

OMAN

* Oman Oil Co to restructure, privatise some units

* Owner of Oman's largest power plant begins $146 mln flotation

