DUBAI May 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro falter as Greek woes sap confidence

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds losses, struggles below $1,200 on firmer dollar

* Oil prices dip on cautious euro zone sentiment, strong dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Yemen concerns weigh on Saudi, Dubai falls on weak Q1 earnings

* Middle East nuclear weapons ban proposal stumbles at U.N.

* U.S. rejects notion that Gulf rulers snubbing Obama summit

* Moroccan F-16 jet from Saudi-led coalition in Yemen crashes

* Airbus shares fall as A400M probe gets off to slow start

* Saudi, Kuwait to shut joint oilfield for maintenance

* Libyan military shells Turkish cargo ship, crew member killed

* EU finance ministers to chastise Turkey's monetary policy - draft

* OPEC sees oil price below $100 a barrel in the next decade - WSJ

* Iran obtains 15 civilian aircraft in boost to ageing fleet

* China becomes world's top crude buyer despite economy stuttering

EGYPT

* Al Jazeera journalist sues employer for negligence - lawyer

* Egypt's justice minister resigns after comments criticised as snobbish

* Once untouchable, Egypt's Sisi faces media attacks

* Egypt issues $1.302 bln in USD denominated t-bills at avg yield of 2.643 pct

* Egypt's Amer Group posts jump in Q1 profit

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia keeps June crude supply to Asia steady

* Saudi Aramco discovered eight new oil and gas fields in 2014

* King's absence from U.S. summit shows Saudi displeasure over Iran push

* Saudi market regulator studying REIT listing rules - sources

* Saudi Arabia sends tanks as "strike force" to Yemen border - Saudi media

* Saudi's Alkhabeer Capital targets Islamic endowment business

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's DP World to price $500 mln bond Tuesday, sets initial pricing

KUWAIT

* Kuwait raises June crude OSP for Asia by $0.20/bbl osp/kw

* Kuwait's Americana posts 4.3 pct Q1 net profit drop

QATAR

* Qatar's Ooredoo signs $500 mln 5-year loan facility

* Qatar's Ooredoo replaces Myanmar unit CEO

* Moody's assigns A3/P-2 first time ratings to Qatar's Al Khalij Commercial Bank (al khaliji) Q.S.C.

* Moody's upgrades Qatar International Islamic Bank issuer ratings and changes outlook to stable

OMAN

* Oman plans private placement for debut 200 mln rial sukuk - report

* Oman plans private placement for debut 200 mln rial sukuk - report

* National bank of Oman says plans Tier 1, Tier 2 instruments