DUBAI May 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rise before China data, more stimulus seen

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 1-wk high on safe-haven bids; dlr, stocks slip

* Oil extend gains on bets of 2nd weekly drop in US crude stocks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Volatile oil, Yemen concerns leave Gulf markets mixed

* MIDEAST MONEY-Iran's isolated banks may have slow, painful return to global system

* U.S. experts may travel to Gulf to look at expediting arms sales

* Obama to meet with Saudi crown prince, deputy in Oval Office on Wednesday

* Yemen truce starts after shelling, Iran sends cargo ship

* MSCI announces changes in semi-annual index review

* OPEC oil output boost keeps supply surplus despite higher demand

* Rising social tensions test Tunisia's new democracy

* OPEC denies WSJ article on oil price outlook, quotas

* Saudi FM says U.S.-Gulf summit to focus on "aggressive" Iran

* Iraq aims for record Basra oil exports in June with new grade

* StanChart-led group invests $175 mln in Jordan tissue maker

* In bid to diversify, Brunei aims for stock exchange by 2017

EGYPT

* Egypt's FIHC passes in soyoil, sunoil tender- trade

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, stronger on black market

* Egypt's GB Auto Q1 net profit falls to 47.15 mln Egyptian pounds

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's April crude output hits record high

* Saudi, Alcoa aluminium smelter production to top initial target this year

* MEDIA-Saudi's Etihad Etisalat plans telecom towers sale - WSJ

* Saudi Ma'aden aluminium refinery to reach full capacity by year-end

* Saudi's Ma'aden says smelter to produce 760,000 tonnes this year

* Saudi Aramco reiterates it will spend to keep leading oil position

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Alibaba's cloud computing unit to establish base in Dubai

* Dubai's DP World launches $500 mln, 5-yr bond - leads

* Emirates Global Aluminium says exports to fall as local demand grows

* ADNOC cuts Ruwais refinery run rates after start-up problems -sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait telco Zain Q1 profit falls 26.7 pct

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Ahli United Bank Q1 net profit rises 7.8 pct

* Aluminium Bahrain optimistic about expansion approvals

OMAN

* Oman's Bank Dhofar to issue dollar Tier 1 bonds, to meet investors from Thurs (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)