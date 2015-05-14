DUBAI May 14 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar sags after weak data, bond rout
resumes
* PRECIOUS-Gold near 5-week high as soft US data eases rate
hike fears
* Oil slips, worries about world economy offset US crude
stocks draw
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar, UAE rise, Egypt falls on MSCI index
review
* INTERVIEW-IDB puts Islamic finance on AIIB drawing board
* Obama meets two Saudi princes after King sent regrets
* Vatican agrees first treaty with State of Palestine,
solidifying relationship
* Hezbollah, Syrian army make big gains in border battle
* MEDIA-Standard Chartered said to mull sale of
private-equity assets - Bloomberg
* Yemen warns Iran to blame for any incident sparked by
cargo ship
* White House says concerned about Syria chemical weapons
allegations
* MEDIA-Saudi source says oil policy is working; prices
"reached a bottom" - FT
* Iraqi refinery may be destroyed in battle to save it
* RWE CFO says all options open in talks with Gulf investor
* Oil glut worsens as OPEC market-share battle just
beginning - IEA
* Iran sees oil production rising to 5.7 mln bpd in three
years - paper
EGYPT
* Egypt's CIB bank Q1 net profit up 38 pct year-on-year
* Brotherhood leader dies in detention in Egypt -sources
* Egypt media criticism of Sisi raises questions on allies'
support
* Egypt's GDP expected at 5-6 pct in 2015/2016 fiscal year-
minister
* Israel says Egypt buying advanced Russian air defence
system
* Gulf Extrusions sees demand for aluminium products rising
in Egypt
* Telecom Egypt posts 9.9 pct rise in Q1 net profit
* Egypt's Global Telecom posts Q1 2015 net loss of $58.9 mln
* Egypt's EFG Hermes posts Q1 net profit of $23.81 mln
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia regulator refers Mobily case to public
prosecution
* Saudi regulator approves fourth IPO this year
* Saudi King allocates 1 billion riyals for Yemen relief
centre- Arabiya TV
* Saudi's Mobily says studying possibility of telecom towers
sale
* Saudi PetroRabigh extends maintenance work on VDU unit
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* South Korea's GS Energy gets 3 pct stake in UAE oil
concession
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi April inflation stays high at about 5.3
pct
* GS Energy buys stake in Abu Dhabi oil concession for $676
mln
* Emirates airline could use European hubs to expand in
Americas
* Dubai builder Arabtec swings to surprise net loss in Q1
* Abu Dhabi's TAQA Q1 profit falls 6.6 pct on low oil prices
KUWAIT
* Kuwaiti Mina Abdullah refinery units in maintenance to
June 8
* Kuwait Finance House pivots to Turkey as it mulls Malaysia
exit
QATAR
* Urbanise.com signs agreement with Urbanom (Qatar)
* Fitch Withdraws Qatar Real Estate Investment Company's
Ratings
* Qatar April inflation falls to 0.9 pct y/y
BAHRAIN
* Absent from Obama summit, Bahrain king to visit UK horse
show
* Iran's Future Bank appeals Bahrain decision to take it
over
* Gulf Finance House says wins $91 mln dispute over bonuses
OMAN
* Oman's United Finance invites M&A bids from three lenders
