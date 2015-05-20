DUBAI May 20 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip, but upbeat Japan GDP
lifts Nikkei
* Oil prices rise on strong Japan, Australia economic data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rises further on tax delay; weaker
oil leaves Gulf mixed
* PRECIOUS-Gold hit by robust dollar, equities ahead of Fed
minutes
* Obama meets with advisers on Iraq, reaffirms support for
Abadi -White House
* With nuclear deal in sight, Iran drives harder bargain in
Indian trade talks
* Islamic State learns lessons from U.S. raid - jihadist
sources
* Iraq deploys tanks as Islamic State tightens grip on
Ramadi
* Iraq approves $526 mln drilling deal for West Qurna
oilfield
* Zain Iraq seeks to sell 25 pct of shares after Baghdad
listing
* Libya's NOC chief sees higher oil prices, not relying on
OPEC
* Tajik lender plans switch to Islamic banking as new rules
arrive
* Islamic mutual funds fall short of global demand -study
* Iran aims to win back oil sales to S.Korea - Iranian
ambassador
EGYPT
* BP increases stake in Egypt gas field after DEA farm down
* Egypt opens new power plant as peak energy season
approaches
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker on black
market
* Egypt security forces step up sexual violence since
Mursi's ouster-human rights group
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Airlines to expand fleet by over 80 planes -exec
quoted
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Emirates NBD, Abraaj said to weigh IPO of payments unit-
Bloomberg
* UAE's RAKBANK makes offer to buy RAK National Insurance
* Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty appoints Willem van
Wyk CEO, Dubai
* Bank of Sharjah picks arrangers for potential debut dollar
bond -leads
* Mubadala's Nong Yao oil field in Thailand to start
production in June -CEO
QATAR
* Gulfstream Aerospace announces increased aircraft order
from Qatar airways GD.N
* Acciona wins $525 mln desalination plant contract in Qatar
KUWAIT
* Kuwait oil minister says unclear how long price
improvement will last
OMAN
* Oman's Bank Dhofar launches a $300 mln perpetual bond -
leads
* Energy Recovery announces $1 mln shipment for Sidem power
plant in Oman
* Oman's Al Omaniya says to bid for United Finance
