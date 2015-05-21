DUBAI May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks tread water, dollar holds gains after Fed minutes

* Oil prices inch up, but stay within range

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady above $1,200 as June rate hike prospects dim

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil weighs on Saudi petchems; Egypt pulls back after rally

* MIDEAST MONEY-With oil cheap, public pressure grows on Gulf sovereign funds

* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf banks increase lending footprints in Asia, Africa

* Islamic State seizes ancient Palmyra city from Syrian forces

* Iran's Khamenei rules out interviews with nuclear scientists

* Syria hopes for new $1 bln credit line from Iran -official

* Libyan Islamist leader proposes elections to end conflict

* Iraqi forces say they repulse Islamist attack near Ramadi

* Iran to allow UN inspection of Yemen aid ship in Djibouti

* Boeing appoints Bernie Dunn as head of Mideast business

* Tunisia's economic growth slows to 1.7 pct as industrial activity falls

EGYPT

* Islamic State's Egypt affiliate urges attacks on judges -recording

* Egypt appoints outspoken Brotherhood critic justice minister

* Valeant in talks to buy Egyptian drugmaker Amoun Pharma-Bloomberg

* Egypt's Suez Canal revenues at $422.1 mln in April

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi regulator cancels Arabian Contracting float at company request

* Saudi Arabia, partners turn down Chinese requests for extra oil

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai house prices to fall further this year - Cluttons

* UAE's Borouge says third phase expansion to reach full capacity by 2016

* Dubai's Emaar plans to float 13 pct Egypt unit on Cairo exchange

QATAR

* Amnesty report says Qatar is still failing migrant workers

* FIFA sponsors Visa express "grave concern" over Qatar workers

* Wintershall pulls out of Qatar gas activities

KUWAIT

* iQ Power Licensing says partner Discover Energy signs sales and supply agreement for Kuwait

* TABLE-Kuwait March bank lending growth slowest since July 2013

OMAN

* Oman oil stake in Spain's Enagas sold at 26.34 euros/share (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)