DUBAI May 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe woes and US rate hike prospects depress stocks, boost dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf moves little but Saudi's Ma'aden surges to record

* Oil recovers from drop of over 2 pct, U.S. crude stocks in focus

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 2-week low after worst day since April

* Middle East Crude-DME Oman weakens against Dubai

* Indonesia, Turkey, IDB to form sharia infrastructure megabank

* Libyan prime minister says survives assassination attempt

* Iran nuclear deal unlikely by June 30-French envoy

* Fed rate hikes may trigger global volatility: Fischer

* Washington Post reporter goes on trial in Tehran behind closed doors

* Syria says carries out deadly air raid on Islamic State stronghold

* Iran, Oman discuss Yemen war, settle maritime borders

* Erdogan's ambition heralds turbulence after Turks vote

EGYPT

* Egyptian court sentences eight militants to death for army attack - sources

* Egypt's MNHD approves joint mall project with Saudi's Fawaz Alhokair

* Egypt picks banks for first international bond issue in 5 years

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction and on black market

* Egypt opens Rafah to let stranded Palestinians return to Gaza

* Egypt extends Mediterranean gas exploration tender by two months

SAUDI ARABIA

* Bombing exposes Saudi failure to curb sectarian strains

* Saudi's Almarai approves $5.6 bln capex plan for 2016-20

* Saudi regulator to raise IPO allocations to institutional investors

* Saudi Arabia rewrites its oil game with refining might

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Samena Capital buys 40 pct in Kleinwort Benson's U.K.-based unit

* Dubai's Marka delays profitability to 2016, ramps up acquisitions

* Dubai's DAE says to sell StandardAero to Veritas Capital fund

* Russia's Rosneft says likely to quit gas project in UAE

QATAR

* Qatar Airways says to make important announcements at air show

* If you want Qatar state contracts, give us flight slots, says airline CEO

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait April inflation 3.4 pct, highest since April 2012

OMAN

* Oman cuts defence, subsidy spending, keeps investing as oil sags

* TABLE-Oman swings to $1.41 bln budget deficit in Q1 as oil slumps

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain to cut subsidies for expats as oil slump bites

* TABLE-Bahrain April inflation steady at 2.2 pct y/y