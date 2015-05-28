DUBAI May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up on Greek rescue hopes, dollar shines

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar slides on FIFA probe, arrests; oil weighs on Gulf

* Oil prices edge up after two days of steep falls

* PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 2-week low on dollar, US rate outlook

* World soccer rocked by U.S., Swiss arrests of officials for graft

* France warns Iran over nuclear deal as deadline nears

* Blair to leave Middle East envoy post after years of struggling diplomacy

* Emboldened in Syria and Iraq, Islamic State may be reaching limits of expansion

* Kurdish party committed to peace talks whatever Turkish poll outcome

* Yemen faces catastrophe without vital supplies - Red Cross

* Chevron says output from Saudi-Kuwait joint oilfield remains shut

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for July 1-10 shipment

* Telecom Egypt board appoints new CEO, chairman

* Israeli air force chief unfazed Egypt may get Russia's S-300

* Egypt tenders to buy up to 675,000 tonnes of gasoil in July

* Biscuit maker Bisco Misr approves delisting from Egyptian exchange

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's summer oil demand for power generation to climb

* Saudi designates two Hezbollah officials as terrorists

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad Airways says it will add $6.2 bln to U.S. economy by 2020

* Dubai Islamic Bank prices $750 mln 5-yr sukuk - leads

QATAR

* Qatar's stock index drops 2.6 percent after FIFA arrests

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Mabanee subsidiary to receive $495 mln financing

OMAN

* Oman to deport over 1,000 foreign workers at airport project

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain fund Mumtalakat rejects mismanagement claims as 2014 profit rises (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)