MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 22
DUBAI, March 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar stands tall, Asian shares waver
* Oil dips on strong OPEC outlook, firm demand prevents bigger fall
* PRECIOUS-Gold treads water near $1,190 on robust US data, dollar
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar rebounds further; other Gulf markets edge up
* MIDEAST DEBT-As Saudi bourse opens to foreigners, debt market beckons
* MIDEAST MONEY-With oil low, wealthy Abu Dhabi tightens belt a notch
* Anti-Islamic State allies to press Iraq to court Sunni minority
* HSBC set to cut thousands of jobs globally - Sky News
* FIFA scandal deepens as Blatter aide linked to payments
* U.N. diplomat pushes to hold Yemen talks, Arab air strikes pound Houthis
* Funding shortage threatens half UN's humanitarian operations in Iraq
* KKR, Fajr close in on stake in Mideast retailer Azadea - sources
* Libya edges closer to economic collapse as currency dives
* Iranian planes that drew US sanctions to fly outside country -Fars
* Tunisia's 2015 grain harvest seen falling 40 pct to 1.4 mln T -ministry
* Iraq exports first shipment of heavy crude -shipping sources, officials
TURKEY
* Shareholders vow to challenge seizure of Turkey's Bank Asya
* Opposition says Turkish foreign policy has left it isolated
* Turkish lira weakens in political unease before election
* Turkey's Erdogan challenges opposition to find his golden toilet seat
* Turkey's Erdogan vows to punish journalist behind Syria trucks video
* Turkish business conditions improve slightly in May -PMI
EGYPT
* Egypt says uncovers Brotherhood plot, day before Mursi sentencing
* Emaar Misr's $353 mln IPO in Egypt to run June 16-25
* Egyptian court adjourns Al Jazeera journalists trial to Thursday
* Egypt signs exploration deal with Italy's Eni worth $2 bln
* Egyptian developer Palm Hills in three deals worth $63 mln
SAUDI ARABIA
* Naimi says Saudi oil strategy working, sees stronger demand
* Ashmore to apply for Saudi investing licence this week - director
* Saudi regulator approves shipper Bahri's sukuk issue
* Saudi's Kingdom Holding sells 50 pct stake in Mauritius resort to JV partner
* Saudi's Sipchem says commercial operations begin at cable affiliate's plant
* Saudi Aramco sets June propane price at $405/T
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etihad Airways rejects subsidy claims, attacks U.S. airline 'oligopoly'
* Bank of Sharjah prices $500 mln 2020 bond
QATAR
* U.S., Qatar continue to discuss safeguards for ex-Taliban detainees -W.House
* Nepal urges Qatar to end controversial migrant sponsorship scheme
* Stung by FIFA furore, Qatar's soft power at risk
* Qatar sues French far-right official for attacks comment
* Moody's Upgrades Qatar Islamic Insurance Company to Baa1 IFS Rating. Stable Outlook
* TABLE-Qatar April trade surplus shrinks 52 pct y/y
KUWAIT
* Indian Oil Corp halves 2015/16 term crude import deal with Kuwait -source
OMAN
* Oman's Ominvest says shareholders back proposed ONIC Holding merger
* Dubai's DSI says unit wins $95 mln contracts in Oman (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
