DUBAI, June 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks subdued, euro stands tall

* Oil prices drop as oversupply weighs on markets

* PRECIOUS-Gold under pressure despite softer dollar as fund outflows weigh

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges up, tracking oil; volatile Amlak dominates Dubai

* Blatter quits FIFA; under investigation by U.S. prosecutors, FBI

* Core Gulf OPEC members in 'consensus' on oil ceiling -delegate

* Relatives, politicians call on Iran to free detained Americans

* Obama: Netanyahu's Palestine stance erodes Israel's credibility

* Allies back Iraq plan against ISIS, Baghdad seeks more help

* Iraq's Kurdistan region exported 577,621 bpd oil via pipeline in May

* Russian firm to supply Iran S-300 missile system once deal agreed

* Turkey's Bank Asya shares to resume trading on Tuesday- bourse

* INTERVIEW-Iran to cut mining royalties as iron ore slump bites

* Islamic finance looks to jump on Asia's infrastructure bandwagon

* Iran seeks to take back its share of OPEC production

EGYPT

* Egypt rights activist says banned from travelling to Germany

* Egyptian pound steady at official auction and on black market

* Egypt court postpones Mursi death sentence ruling - state TV

* Egypt's Pioneers Holding buys cable factory for $37 mln

* BP to pay some exploration costs for UAE's Dana Gas in Egypt

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Algosaibi outlines new debt proposal to creditors

* Five Saudi stocks to be closed to foreign investors -bourse

* Saudi Arabia seen raising OSPs in July

* POSCO E&C to sell shares worth $357 mln to Saudi fund

* IMF lifts outlook for Saudi GDP, sees bigger budget gap this year

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's ADNOC sets May Murban crude OSP at $65.75 a barrel

* Abu Dhabi fund ADIA manages more of its billions in-house

* Dubai's Drake & Scull mandates banks for dollar sukuk issue

QATAR

* Qatar World Cup organisers ready to fight for 2022

* Moody's assigns Counterparty Risk Assessments to seven Qatari banks

* Qatar Airways says still keen to sponsor FIFA World Cup

* Qatar's GIS says takes steps to employ idle drilling rigs (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)