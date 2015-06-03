After Cyclone Debbie, China replaces Australian coal with U.S. cargoes
DUBAI, June 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks subdued, euro stands tall
* Oil prices drop as oversupply weighs on markets
* PRECIOUS-Gold under pressure despite softer dollar as fund outflows weigh
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges up, tracking oil; volatile Amlak dominates Dubai
* Blatter quits FIFA; under investigation by U.S. prosecutors, FBI
* Core Gulf OPEC members in 'consensus' on oil ceiling -delegate
* Relatives, politicians call on Iran to free detained Americans
* Obama: Netanyahu's Palestine stance erodes Israel's credibility
* Allies back Iraq plan against ISIS, Baghdad seeks more help
* Iraq's Kurdistan region exported 577,621 bpd oil via pipeline in May
* Russian firm to supply Iran S-300 missile system once deal agreed
* Turkey's Bank Asya shares to resume trading on Tuesday- bourse
* INTERVIEW-Iran to cut mining royalties as iron ore slump bites
* Islamic finance looks to jump on Asia's infrastructure bandwagon
* Iran seeks to take back its share of OPEC production
EGYPT
* Egypt rights activist says banned from travelling to Germany
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction and on black market
* Egypt court postpones Mursi death sentence ruling - state TV
* Egypt's Pioneers Holding buys cable factory for $37 mln
* BP to pay some exploration costs for UAE's Dana Gas in Egypt
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Algosaibi outlines new debt proposal to creditors
* Five Saudi stocks to be closed to foreign investors -bourse
* Saudi Arabia seen raising OSPs in July
* POSCO E&C to sell shares worth $357 mln to Saudi fund
* IMF lifts outlook for Saudi GDP, sees bigger budget gap this year
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's ADNOC sets May Murban crude OSP at $65.75 a barrel
* Abu Dhabi fund ADIA manages more of its billions in-house
* Dubai's Drake & Scull mandates banks for dollar sukuk issue
QATAR
* Qatar World Cup organisers ready to fight for 2022
* Moody's assigns Counterparty Risk Assessments to seven Qatari banks
* Qatar Airways says still keen to sponsor FIFA World Cup
* Qatar's GIS says takes steps to employ idle drilling rigs (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
