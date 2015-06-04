MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, June 4 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro rides high as yields spike, Asia stocks rise on Greece deal hopes
* Oil prices dip as crude glut overshadows strong fuel demand
* PRECIOUS-Greek hopes, robust US data keep gold near 3-week low
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar's FIFA panic short-lived; Saudi slips, tracking oil
* Israel raids Gaza, Islamic state sympathizer claims rocket fire
* OPEC moots $80 as new 'fair' oil price - but will it stick?
* FBI extends FIFA scrutiny to World Cup host bids of Russia, Qatar
* U.S. expects Iran to reduce enriched uranium stocks by June 30
* StanChart's Shankar to launch Africa-Asia private equity fund
* Orange to adjust Egypt, Morocco investments in North Africa growth push
* India refiners in talks with Iraq on strategic reserves-sources
* Azerbaijan and Iraq plan joint projects in energy sector
* Libyan unity talks resume as UN warns that time is running out
* New Malaysia guidance to tackle uneven Islamic finance practices
TURKEY
* Fitch: Limited Implications of Asya Case for Turkish Banks
* Turkish inflation edges above 8 percent in May as election looms
* Russia's Gazprom presses on with Turkey pipeline despite questions
EGYPT
* Merkel tells Egypt's Sisi: death penalty is wrong but let's trade
* Siemens signs 8 billion euro power deal with Egypt
* Egypt issues tender to buy three cargoes of gasoline -traders
* Egypt's Ezz Steel reports 2014 net loss of $109.5 mln
* Egypt business activity steadier in May as employment rises -PMI
SAUDI ARABIA
* Soccer-Saudi stadium plan scaled back as oil drop bites -sources
* Saudi names suspects in mosque bombings, offers $1 mln bounty
* Saudi may issue government bonds this year -IMF official
* Saudi's Naimi says oil market risk premium is "very, very small"
* Saudi non-oil business growth slows to 12-month low in May - PMI
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE bank NBAD to meet investors for potential capital-boosting bond
* Dubai Emaar Properties beachfront project to cost $2.7 bln
* UAE oil minister says correction not over yet
* UAE non-oil business growth slows marginally in May - PMI
QATAR
* Qatar says air strikes ineffective without Iraqi national dialogue
* "No way" Qatar will lose 2022 World Cup - foreign minister
* Vodafone Qatar's Q4 net loss widens as capex doubles
* Qatar oil min sees reasons for optimism, more balanced H2 market
* Qatar's Barwa Bank gets shareholder nod for $2 bln sukuk programme
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Midal Cables opens $65 mln aluminium factory in Mozambique
OMAN
* Oman to take full control of trading joint-venture with Vitol-Bloomberg (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
