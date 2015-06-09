MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
EGYPT
* Egypt summons U.S. ambassador over Muslim Brotherhood
* Egypt's central bank to hold rates after inflation pick-up - survey
* Egypt inflation to fall to single digits in 2-3 years - finance minister
* Rights group says Egypt's Sisi gets wide Western support despite rights abuses
* Egypt's FIHC tenders to buy soybean oil and sunflower oil -trade
* Egypt's record local wheat purchases suggest smuggling is rife
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi regulator suspends trading in Mobily shares from Tues
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE may give central bank role in setting monetary policy - governor
* UAE Tabreed shareholders approve $272 mln convertible bonds buyback
QATAR
* Qatar Airways CEO sees no need for concessions to U.S. airlines
* TABLE-Qatar bank credit growth slows to 8.2 pct y/y in April
* Qatar sets May Marine crude OSP at $63.05/bbl
KUWAIT
* Kuwait to table corporate tax bill in 2 years - finance minister
* Kuwait's oil exports not affected by bad weather- oil company official
BAHRAIN
* Fitch Downgrades Mumtalakat to 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman CPI falls y/y for second straight month in May (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 24 New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in February, but a surge in shipments amid demand for machinery and electrical equipment supported expectations for an acceleration in business investment in the first quarter.