DUBAI, June 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares drop on Greece uncertainty, rate hike anticipation

* Oil down 2nd day, weekly gain cut on Saudi output worry

* Gold flat as dollar offsets weak equities, set for weekly gain

* Iran's Rouhani aims to limit nuclear inspections, warns of talks delay

* Rival Libya militants fight Islamic State amid suicide bombings

* Nine dead in air raid on area inhabited by Yemeni ex-leader's relatives

* Over 20 million in war-torn Yemen need humanitarian aid - UNICEF

* Syrian Kurds push deeper into Islamic State stronghold

* Syrian Druze join battle to push back rebels in south

* Militants attack government forces near Iraq's Baiji refinery

EGYPT

* Egypt's central bank keeps benchmark rates unchanged

* Egypt says New Suez Canal to open Aug 6, eyes economic boost

* Egyptian court jails 23 men over killing of Shi'ite Muslims

* Egypt considers postponing fuel subsidy smart card system - state media

* Egypt opens Rafah crossing into Gaza in sign of easing tensions

* Egypt's strategic wheat reserves to last until early January

* Egypt's GASC buys 180,000 tonnes of Russian, Romanian wheat

* Proposed Egyptian sovereign investment fund to have starting capital of $655 million

* Tourist sites on alert as militants go for Egypt's economic lifeline

* Egypt's Qalaa Holdings says Q1 net loss narrows, posts 42.5 pct jump in revenues

* Egypt to issue 1-year T-bill worth $700 mln - cbank statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia ready to raise oil output further to meet demand

* Saudi-based APICORP in talks about possible debut international bond in 2015 -sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti opposition figure arrested, sent to serve two-year jail sentence

* Zain's Iraq unit to list, start trading on Baghdad bourse on June 23 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)