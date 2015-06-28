FOREX-Dollar falls from three-week high after Fed minutes
DUBAI, June 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro slip; caution ahead of more Greek talks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE drops as high-fliers pull back; Saudi edges up
* Oil near flat, Brent up modestly after two-day drop
* Gold bounces from 3-week low ahead of more Greek debt talks
* European tour operators evacuate thousands from Tunisia after attack
* Tunisia gov't says to close 80 mosques for inciting violence, after hotel attack
* Kuwait says detains driver of vehicle that took bomber to mosque
* Kuwait's Shi'ites mourn blast victims and lament sectarianism
* Yemen's Houthis attack Aden refinery, fire starts-witnesses
* Disputes linger as Iran, powers push for nuclear deal -France
* EU's Mogherini to go to Vienna on Sunday for Iran talks -statement
* Venezuela signs $500 mln credit line deal with Iran
* Turkey to see FDI inflows of about $12 billion in 2015 - association
* Turkey's Erdogan says will "never allow" Kurdish state -media
* Libya talks at crucial stage over power-sharing deal
* Libya's elected parliament backs UN peace plan, with amendments
* Migration plan exposes EU rifts, tough bargaining ahead
* Vatican signs first treaty with "State of Palestine", Israel angered
EGYPT
* Egypt's Banque Misr in talks with banks for dollar loan -sources
* Egypt seeks up to 175,000 T of gasoline for August
* Egyptian property company Emaar Misr's IPO heavily subscribed
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi-led jets bomb Yemen as Hadi government rejects new talks
* Slow start after Saudis open stock market to foreigners
* Saudi Aramco plans cleaner fuels for Ras Tanura, Rabigh refineries
* French group to invest at least $150 mln in Saudi's Kingdom Holding
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's ADNOC finalises July 2015-June 2016 diesel term contract
* Malaysia fund's $4.5 bln rescue may weigh on Abu Dhabi's IPIC
* UAE May bank lending growth slows to 8.0 pct y/y
* Abu Dhabi's TAQA marketing $3 bln five-year loan to banks -sources
QATAR
* Miami Dolphins owner and Qatar to bid for Formula One -source
KUWAIT
* Kuwait beefs up security around oil installations after attack -KNPC spokesman
* Kuwait May inflation edges down to 3.3 pct y/y
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain Q1 GDP growth slows to 2.8 pct y/y
OMAN
* HSBC Bank Oman agrees to sell Pakistan business
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
