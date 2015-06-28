DUBAI, June 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro slip; caution ahead of more Greek talks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE drops as high-fliers pull back; Saudi edges up

* Oil near flat, Brent up modestly after two-day drop

* Gold bounces from 3-week low ahead of more Greek debt talks

* European tour operators evacuate thousands from Tunisia after attack

* Tunisia gov't says to close 80 mosques for inciting violence, after hotel attack

* Kuwait says detains driver of vehicle that took bomber to mosque

* Kuwait's Shi'ites mourn blast victims and lament sectarianism

* Yemen's Houthis attack Aden refinery, fire starts-witnesses

* Disputes linger as Iran, powers push for nuclear deal -France

* EU's Mogherini to go to Vienna on Sunday for Iran talks -statement

* Venezuela signs $500 mln credit line deal with Iran

* Turkey to see FDI inflows of about $12 billion in 2015 - association

* Turkey's Erdogan says will "never allow" Kurdish state -media

* Libya talks at crucial stage over power-sharing deal

* Libya's elected parliament backs UN peace plan, with amendments

* Migration plan exposes EU rifts, tough bargaining ahead

* Vatican signs first treaty with "State of Palestine", Israel angered

EGYPT

* Egypt's Banque Misr in talks with banks for dollar loan -sources

* Egypt seeks up to 175,000 T of gasoline for August

* Egyptian property company Emaar Misr's IPO heavily subscribed

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi-led jets bomb Yemen as Hadi government rejects new talks

* Slow start after Saudis open stock market to foreigners

* Saudi Aramco plans cleaner fuels for Ras Tanura, Rabigh refineries

* French group to invest at least $150 mln in Saudi's Kingdom Holding

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's ADNOC finalises July 2015-June 2016 diesel term contract

* Malaysia fund's $4.5 bln rescue may weigh on Abu Dhabi's IPIC

* UAE May bank lending growth slows to 8.0 pct y/y

* Abu Dhabi's TAQA marketing $3 bln five-year loan to banks -sources

QATAR

* Miami Dolphins owner and Qatar to bid for Formula One -source

KUWAIT

* Kuwait beefs up security around oil installations after attack -KNPC spokesman

* Kuwait May inflation edges down to 3.3 pct y/y

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Q1 GDP growth slows to 2.8 pct y/y

OMAN

* HSBC Bank Oman agrees to sell Pakistan business

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)