DUBAI, June 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, stocks slide on looming Greece default
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf share prices fall on attacks, Greece; IPO boosts Egypt
* Oil prices fall after Greek imposes capital controls
* Gold gets safe-haven boost on Greek fears, stocks slump
* Greece imposes capital controls as crisis deepens
* Western officials suggest Iran tries to wiggle out of nuclear pledges
* Iran to raise stake in Islamic finance body as it prepares for possible sanctions relief
* Rouhani aims to bring transparency to Iran's legal system
* Gunmen kill senior Iraqi oil official in Iraq's Kirkuk
* Libyan factions sit at the same table in UN peace talks
EGYPT
* Egyptian pound steady at official auction, weaker on black market
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Mobily to reissue 2014, Q1 2015 results after regulator probe
* Saudi builder Khodari delays submitting rights issue proposal to July
* Saudi's Almarai says gets final 790 mln riyal bakery fire compensation
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE bank ADIB says shareholders back $137 mln rights issue, sukuk plans
* Dubai Holding appoints new managing director, CEO
* UAE's Etisalat says Mobily restatement, provisioning to hurt results
KUWAIT
* Kuwait says mosque bomber was young Saudi man, detains driver
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Investcorp hires Robinson as finance head (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
