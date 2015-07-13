DUBAI, July 13 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro steadies, EU leaders talk Greek
compromise
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf closes well off highs; Egypt rises in
modest turnover
* Oil prices fall as Iran nuclear deal seems likely
* Gold slips with euro with no Greek deal, U.S. rate hike
signals
* Euro zone argues into the night with Greece on bailout
terms
* Iran, powers nearing nuclear deal, no agreement seen
before Monday
* Fighting, air strikes kill at least 45 in Yemen despite
truce
* Tunisia sees growth at 1 pct this year - finance minister
* Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ gets Dubai Islamic finance
licence
* Tankers to lift 1.75 mln barrels of crude from two eastern
Libyan ports-officials
* Kurdish militants to attack dam sites, saying Turkey
violated ceasefire
* Iraq gets first funding to rebuild war-struck regions
EGYPT
* Egyptian pound steady at auction, stronger on parallel
market
* Egypt to begin food imports via direct order - supplies
ministry
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates
* Saudi's SAFCO beats estimates despite 6.7 pct Q2 net
profit drop
* Saudi's Mobily names former MTN exec Farroukh as CEO
effective July 12
* Saudi's Mobily names former Mobinil executive as new chief
financial officer
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates
* Dubai Q2 earnings estimates
* Abu Dhabi June inflation edges down to 5.0 pct y/y
QATAR
* Qatar Q2 earnings estimates
* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate says signs $175 mln loan to
refinance debt
* CapitaLand unit in JV with Qatar wealth fund for $600 mln
fund
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates
OMAN
* Oman Q2 earnings estimates
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates
* Bahrain arrests opposition leader freed three weeks ago
-agency
