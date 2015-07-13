(Adds Qatar results, UAE item)

DUBAI, July 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro steadies, EU leaders talk Greek compromise

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf closes well off highs; Egypt rises in modest turnover

* Oil prices fall as Iran nuclear deal seems likely

* Gold slips with euro with no Greek deal, U.S. rate hike signals

* Euro zone argues into the night with Greece on bailout terms

* Iran, powers nearing nuclear deal, no agreement seen before Monday

* Fighting, air strikes kill at least 45 in Yemen despite truce

* Tunisia sees growth at 1 pct this year - finance minister

* Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ gets Dubai Islamic finance licence

* Tankers to lift 1.75 mln barrels of crude from two eastern Libyan ports-officials

* Kurdish militants to attack dam sites, saying Turkey violated ceasefire

* Iraq gets first funding to rebuild war-struck regions

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady at auction, stronger on parallel market

* Egypt to begin food imports via direct order - supplies ministry

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates

* Saudi's SAFCO beats estimates despite 6.7 pct Q2 net profit drop

* Saudi's Mobily names former MTN exec Farroukh as CEO effective July 12

* Saudi's Mobily names former Mobinil executive as new chief financial officer

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates

* Dubai Q2 earnings estimates

* Abu Dhabi June inflation edges down to 5.0 pct y/y

* UAE woman executed for killing American teacher

QATAR

* Qatar Q2 earnings estimates

* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate says signs $175 mln loan to refinance debt

* CapitaLand unit in JV with Qatar wealth fund for $600 mln fund

* Qatar Electricity and Water posts 6.1 pct Q2 net profit dip

* Qatar Insurance Q2 net profit dips 12.1 pct - Reuters calculation

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates

OMAN

* Oman Q2 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates

* Bahrain arrests opposition leader freed three weeks ago -agency (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)