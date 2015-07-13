(Adds Qatar results, UAE item)
DUBAI, July 13 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro steadies, EU leaders talk Greek
compromise
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf closes well off highs; Egypt rises in
modest turnover
* Oil prices fall as Iran nuclear deal seems likely
* Gold slips with euro with no Greek deal, U.S. rate hike
signals
* Euro zone argues into the night with Greece on bailout
terms
* Iran, powers nearing nuclear deal, no agreement seen
before Monday
* Fighting, air strikes kill at least 45 in Yemen despite
truce
* Tunisia sees growth at 1 pct this year - finance minister
* Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ gets Dubai Islamic finance
licence
* Tankers to lift 1.75 mln barrels of crude from two eastern
Libyan ports-officials
* Kurdish militants to attack dam sites, saying Turkey
violated ceasefire
* Iraq gets first funding to rebuild war-struck regions
EGYPT
* Egyptian pound steady at auction, stronger on parallel
market
* Egypt to begin food imports via direct order - supplies
ministry
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates
* Saudi's SAFCO beats estimates despite 6.7 pct Q2 net
profit drop
* Saudi's Mobily names former MTN exec Farroukh as CEO
effective July 12
* Saudi's Mobily names former Mobinil executive as new chief
financial officer
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates
* Dubai Q2 earnings estimates
* Abu Dhabi June inflation edges down to 5.0 pct y/y
* UAE woman executed for killing American teacher
QATAR
* Qatar Q2 earnings estimates
* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate says signs $175 mln loan to
refinance debt
* CapitaLand unit in JV with Qatar wealth fund for $600 mln
fund
* Qatar Electricity and Water posts 6.1 pct Q2 net profit
dip
* Qatar Insurance Q2 net profit dips 12.1 pct - Reuters
calculation
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates
OMAN
* Oman Q2 earnings estimates
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates
* Bahrain arrests opposition leader freed three weeks ago
-agency
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)